Jake Paul responds to critics who say he isn't serious about fighter pay issue

Jake Paul has always been vocal about his stance on fighter pay, particularly in the UFC. However, his unique ways of bringing about awareness to the issue have led many to believe he's merely seeking attention for himself.

On the latest episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Problem Child' responded to critics who aren't convinced he's serious about his campaign to improve fighters' salaries. The YouTube star-turned-professional boxer said:

"You'll see. Because I'm not letting off the gas any time soon and I've spent a bunch of my own money on this matter and pushing for these things and I wake up every day with it as a purpose on my mind. And I think I've done more than enough to show for women's boxing, fighter pay, equality, fighters, boxing promoters... I've done more than enough in terms of actions."

Paul added that he has always backed up his talk with action. The 25-year-old pointed out that he has provided retired UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren with the highest payday of their careers. Paul continued:

"Even my cards previously almost every fighter that have been on it, it's their highest payday. Always! So I got Tyron Woodley his highest payday, Ben Askren his highest payday. So these fighters that have always been mistreated... I'm taking action and I'm backing it up. I'm not letting off anytime soon and I actually care and I actually give a f***."

Check out Jake Paul's interview below:

UFC contender believes Jake Paul cares about improving fighter pay

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith is convinced that Jake Paul is sincere about his crusade to improve the state of fighter pay in the UFC. During an interview with Sirius XM’s Fight Nation, 'Lionheart' said:

"In the history of the sport we’ve had people come from the outside and they want to seem like they’re some savior and they’re gonna come in and they’re gonna save us and help us, but at the end of the day, every single one of those guys has had their own endgame. Jake Paul has nothing to gain here, so I think do believe it, it does sound genuine, because it’s a pain in the ass. It’s hard to do and he’s still attacking it. He’s continually bringing it up for months and months and he’s not letting it go."

Paul recently took significant steps to further his campaign against the dire state of fighter compensation. The YouTube superstar revealed that he bought shares of Endeavor, the UFC's parent company, with the intention of "fixing" the issue from within.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor” I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”

