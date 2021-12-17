"He came out of the last fight with a big chip on his shoulder" - Jake Paul's coach says 'The Problem Child' "wants to make a point" in the Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores recently spoke about Paul's mentality and preparation going into the rematch with Tyron Woodley.

In an interview with The Schmo, Flores recalled the first fight between the two, which ended in a split-decision victory to Paul. He clarified why 'The Problem Child' was unable to perform at his best on the night and detailed the improvements that his student has made since the first fight, saying:

"Jake's ready for a tough fight and he's ready. We know it's gonna be a tough fight. And for as long as it lasts, it'll be tough. But, I just feel like, the improvement Jake has made in the last 120 days, he's gonna be atleast 20-25% better than what he was on August 29th. His strength and conditioning went up quite a bit, his stamina, his boxing IQ."

"He came out of the last fight with a big chip on his shoulder, he did. He was very upset with how he looked and I was too, he didn't do what we worked on in camp, but it's very tough to do..."

Tyron Woodley walked Jake Paul down for the majority of the first bout. However, the former UFC champion appeared to be extremely conservative with his strikes, an issue that Woodley has been guilty of many times during his MMA career. Woodley will undoubtedly be motivated to find a KO finish this time around.

If Tyron Woodley manages to knock Jake Paul out, he can walk away with an extra $500,000 to his name. Meanwhile, Paul is still fighting to establish himself as a 'real fighter' in the public eye. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time around.

BJ Flores expects a 'strong statement' from Jake Paul; says 'The Problem Child' is ready

Jake Paul's boxing trainer BJ Flores commented on what he thinks will happen when Jake Paul steps into the ring with Tyron Woodley for the second time.

Flores believes Jake Paul will make a strong statement against Tyron Woodley, saying:

"Tune in Saturday night, Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Kudos to Tyron for jumping in and saving the show and really taking the fight, a lot of respect to him but look, on Saturday night, it's business as usual. We are back to work and I'm expecting a very strong statement from Jake Paul."

Watch the full interview below:

Tyron Woodley stepped in on short notice to fight Jake Paul after the latter's initial opponent Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to a rib fracture and a chest infection.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik