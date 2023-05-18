YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has expressed enthusiasm following Francis Ngannou's announcement of signing a new contract with PFL. Paul, known for his interest in high-profile boxing matches, proposed the idea of a cross-promotion fight between the UFC and PFL.

Specifically, he suggested a matchup between current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou's newly signed contract allows him to participate in boxing matches outside his contractual obligations. This newfound freedom opens up exciting possibilities for him, having recently called out boxing legend Tyson Fury for a potential bout.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou 🏿 I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury . Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official ☝🏿

In a bold statement, Jake Paul has raised doubts about Tyson Fury's willingness to step into the MMA cage and face Francis Ngannou, questioning whether Fury is "man enough" for such a challenge. Paul has proposed an intriguing two-fight deal that would span both the realms of boxing and mixed martial arts. 'The Problem Child' wrote on Twitter:

"This would be iconic. 2 fight deal - boxing and MMA. Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury. One fight in the UK, one fight in Africa. I know Francis is man enough to et into the boxing ring. @Tyson_Fury you man enough to get in the cage?

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



One fight in the UK, one fight in Africa. I know Francis is man enough to get into the boxing ring. This would be iconic. 2 fight deal - boxing and mma. Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury.One fight in the UK, one fight in Africa. I know Francis is man enough to get into the boxing ring. @Tyson_Fury you man enough to get in the cage? This would be iconic. 2 fight deal - boxing and mma. Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury. One fight in the UK, one fight in Africa. I know Francis is man enough to get into the boxing ring. @Tyson_Fury you man enough to get in the cage? https://t.co/lpuR7v3uGm

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury recently engaged in a spirited exchange on social media, exchanging verbal jabs and expressing their mutual desire for a potential boxing match. What makes this rivalry particularly intriguing is its history. Both heavyweight powerhouses have previously entertained the idea of a two-fight deal encompassing both Ngannou's MMA domain and Fury's boxing realm.

Their public back-and-forth on social media has heightened fan anticipation, igniting speculation about the potential clash of styles and skills between these formidable fighters.

Jake Paul desires to face KSI in 2024 and offers the winner "all the profit"

The long-awaited clash between Jake Paul and KSI seems to inch closer to reality. During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, KSI received significant information from Jake's team, indicating a positive development in the negotiations.

The message relayed by Nakisa Bidarian, disclosed by Helwani, revealed that Paul is willing to compete in KSI's preferred weight class and venue. However, there's a catch - the stakes would be high, as the winner would take home "all the profit."

Sidemen Updates @sidemenupdated Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul’s manager, has requested for KSI vs Jake to take place in February 2024. Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul’s manager, has requested for KSI vs Jake to take place in February 2024. 🚨 Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul’s manager, has requested for KSI vs Jake to take place in February 2024. https://t.co/uPrMZz5vzU

The anticipation surrounding the Jake Paul vs. KSI showdown has been building for years, and this latest update from Jake's team brings a renewed sense of excitement and hope for fans eagerly awaiting this showdown. While there is still some time before the fight becomes a reality, positive news emerging from the former Disney star's camp is a promising sign.

In the meantime, 'The Problem Child' has his upcoming boxing match against former UFC superstar Nate Diaz scheduled for August, adding to the intrigue surrounding his career as a professional boxer.

On the other hand, 'The Nightmare' recently secured a controversial victory over Joe Fournier just a week ago, keeping his momentum going and further solidifying his position as a formidable competitor in the boxing world.

Poll : 0 votes