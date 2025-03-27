Jeff Molina responds to "lifetime ban" demand for alleged $350 wager linked to James Krause betting scandal

Jeff Molina has responded to an apparent demand for a "lifetime ban" to be issued against him in the sport of MMA. The supposed demand came in the wake of the recent developments concerning the James Krause betting scandal from 2022 that also reportedly involved Molina.

After the recent suspensions handed to Darrick Minner and Molina by the NAC (Nevada Athletic Commission), USA Today's Nolan King tweeted:

"Jeff Molina has been suspended 36 months by the Nevada Athletic Commission for failing to disclose Darrick Miner's injury and knowingly placing a significant bet on that injury. It's retroactive and will terminate Nov. 5, 2025."

The aforementioned X post elicited a response from Jason Hagholm, who seemingly proposed a lifetime ban for Molina:

"Moline should have been suspended for life #UFC #MMA #MMATwitter"

Taking to X, Molina hit back with multiple tweets, signaling that there were double standards when top UFC stars like Conor McGregor were openly betting on fights. Furthermore, in another tweet, Molina alluded to his alleged $350 bet and asserted:

"It's not about making it look better Jason. I'm saying what I did. What I completely disagree with is saying I deserve a "lifetime ban" for my $350 wagers I had on the entire card. I made a mistake by continuing to wager no doubt and a 3 yr suspension is beyond suffice but"

In a follow-up tweet, Molina continued:

"acting like 23 year old me was this fight fixing mastermind making millions of dollars is comical. The fact is a fighter fought injured which happens literally all the time and obviously word got out"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of some of the tweets in the exchange below:

Screenshots of tweets

A closer look at the James Krause betting scandal reportedly involving Darrick Minner and Jeff Molina

In November 2022, Darrick Minner suffered a first-round TKO defeat against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos. Reports emerged that Minner had a pre-existing knee injury, and some people bet accordingly. The authorities reportedly received a tip-off about suspicious betting activity involving Minner and Jeff Molina's coach, fellow UFC fighter James Krause.

Minner and Molina trained under Krause at the Glory MMA gym in Missouri, U.S.A., as teammates. Well, here in 2025, MMA Junkie has reported that a subsequent investigation culminated in the Nevada Athletic Commission handing Minner a 29-month suspension and Molina a 36-month suspension.

Also, in 2022, the UFC indicated that its fighters and the fighters' closely affiliated personnel (coaches, family members, etc.) must refrain from betting on UFC fights. However, there was speculation about how effectively the directives could be enforced on the fighters. Moreover, Krause and fighters who still continued being officially connected with his camp were reportedly banned from the UFC.

American fighter-cum-entrepreneur Krause last competed in the UFC in 2020. He's believed to have effectively retired from MMA. Meanwhile, ex-UFC featherweight Minner hasn't fought since losing to Nuerdanbieke. Minner's retroactive suspension ended on March 26, 2025. Moreover, Molina's retroactive suspension ends on Nov. 5, 2025. His latest fight transpired in the UFC back in June 2022.

