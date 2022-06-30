"I'm still eating carbs" - Jim Miller reveals he did not have to cut any weight after 'Cowboy' agreed for welterweight fight

Donald Cerrone stepped up on short notice to face Jim Miller after the latter's scheduled opponent Bobby Green pulled out due to undisclosed reasons. 'Cowboy', however, was unwilling to cut down to 155 lbs. and the fight will now take place at 170 lbs.

Miller recently revealed that he was walking around below the welterweight limit when the bout against Cerrone was finalized. 'A-10' also claims to be still consuming carbs and salt with a couple of days left to fight. Asked about his weight cut, the 39-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA' s James Lynch at the UFC 276 media day:

"I was walking around like 167-168 [lbs.] preparing for the cut for 155 [lbs.]. So, yeah, I've been able to eat a little bit more, you know?! And I'm still eating salt, I'm still eating carbs. So, I'm happy right now."

Watch Miller's appearance at the UFC 276 presser below:

A bout between Donald Cerrone and fellow UFC veteran Joe Lauzon fell through despite multiple attempts. Already having had a camp, 'Cowboy' was called up by the UFC when Miller was left without an opponent for UFC 276.

'A-10' empathized with Cerrone refusing to fight at 155 lbs, considering 'Cowboy' recently made a weight cut to 155 bs.

Jim Miller claims he performs better on an empty stomach

Jim Miller will face Donald Cerrone in a rematch at the UFC 276 prelims, extending his record to 40 UFC outings. The lightweight veteran recently spoke to Scott Fontana of The New York Post on a number of topics.

Having contested at UFC 100 and UFC 200, 'A-10' plans to fight at UFC 300 as well and agreed that it could potentially be his last outing. Miller was also asked about his fight-day routine before entering the octagon.

According to the 39-year-old, breakfast is his last heavy meal on fight-day. The lightweight veteran prefers having a bar or shake for lunch as he performs better on an empty stomach. Jim Miller told New York Post:

"Not necessarily. I’m the type that I do not like to eat within hours before, so I’ll eat a good breakfast, and that’s about it. I’ll maybe have a bar, a shake or something like that for lunch. I perform so much better on an empty stomach. That’s the only thing I worry about is, like, 'Hey, just don’t eat too late' because then I’ll be in the fight, and I’ll be burping it up [Laughs]. My stomach, I guess, just does not work quickly, especially nowadays."

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). Bobby Green is out of next week’s fight against Jim Miller for undisclosed reasons. Cowboy Cerrone will fill his spot against Jim Miller at UFC 276 at 170 pounds, per UFC. Miller’s 40th UFC fight, Cowboy’s 38th (and 48th UFC/WEC appearance combined). https://t.co/qm738luENS

