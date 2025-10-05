Jiri Prochazka gets brutally honest about why he teared up after Alex Pereira's UFC 320 win: "Ankalaev pissed me a lot"

Jiri Prochazka recently opened up about his emotional reaction at UFC 320. Prochazka appeared visibly emotional following Alex Pereira's triumph over Magomed Ankalaev.

This bout between 'Poatan' and Ankalaev at UFC 320 served as an immediate rematch. In their previous encounter at UFC 313, the Dagestani fighter emerged victorious by unanimous decision. However, at UFC 320, Pereira made a strong comeback, securing a TKO victory over Ankalaev in the first round.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Prochazka explained the reasons behind his emotional breakdown following Pereira's win:

"Man, maybe I live that story with Alex [Pereira] the same because Ankalaev pissed me [off] a lot on Twitter. Everybody knows I don't like him because he just wrote some bullsh*t about me... This doesn't matter, but I'm really happy that I saw Alex won."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (0:12):

After winning the light heavyweight championship by defeating Pereira at UFC 313, Ankalaev seemingly aimed verbal shots at several fellow 205-pound fighters, including Prochazka, who was quite displeased about it.

Jiri Prochazka is confident about beating Alex Pereira in a trilogy clash

Jiri Prochazka has fought Alex Pereira twice in the UFC, losing both times. The first encounter took place at UFC 295, where Pereira won by TKO due to elbows. In their second fight at UFC 303, Prochazka was defeated by a head kick.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Prochazka expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Pereira in a potential trilogy bout:

"Maybe you don't believe me yet, but I believe I will find a way for Alex in the third match.... As you saw the fight, there was pressure from Alex, and in this fight with Khalil [Rountree Jr.], I really understand, I need pressure from opponent, from myself. And in that case, I'm working the best. I'm doing the best. So, I just need to accept who I am and... find a way through Alex Pereira." [0:39 of the interview]

