Jiri Prochazka's manager discusses how 'BJP' fought Alex Pereira despite health challenges - "He was very terribly injured in that fight"

Jiri Prochazka took on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295 last year for the then-vacant light heavyweight title.

Prochazka vacated the title in November, 2022 after suffering a severe shoulder injury in training. Upon his return, he took on the Brazilian in a much anticipated clash, where 'BJP' suffered his first loss in the promotion - a second round TKO at the hands of 'Poatan.'

The former champion will return to the octagon on April 13 as part of the incredible UFC 300 card and will take on Aleksandar Rakic. During Prochazka's appearance in front of the media ahead of his clash, he reflected on his defeat to 'Poatan,' stating that he entered the fight severely compromised.

His comments have now been backed up by his manager, Tim Simpson, during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani. Simpson said:

"He was very terribly injured in that fight. He said it yesterday, he trained probably legitimately one or two weeks in that [fight] camp. Staph infections, illness, elbow, shoulder, knee. He was in bits, really. If he was 100%, Pereira can take you out at 100% anyway, so it's not to discredit Alex Pereira."

He went on to add:

"But it's less so the result, it's more so that you feel like, you almost disrespected yourself a bit, or you made an error in thinking everything was gonna be fine. And he has to wear that, 'cause it was his decision to stay in the fight."

Watch Jiri Prochazka's manager discuss Prochazka's injuries from the 1:09:20 mark:

Jiri Prochazka envisions a title shot with a victory at UFC 300

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are both set to feature at UFC 300 this weekend, with 'BJP' headlining the preliminary card, while Pereira will headline the main card.

Prochazka is scheduled to face off against Aleksandar Rakic, who will be returning from an ACL injury he suffered in 2022, whilst 'Poatan' will take on former champion Jamahal Hill, who will also be returning from a severe injury in the shape of an achilles tendon tear in 2023.

Ahead of his clash, the Czech fighter was interviewed by The Schmo, where he discussed what a victory over Rakic could mean for his future. He said this:

"I believe after the last fight, after that early end, if I win... I deserve the title shot."

Watch the clip of Jiri Prochazka calling for a title shot below:

