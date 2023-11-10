Jiri Prochazka shares surprising top 5 MMA GOAT list including fan-favorite lightweight legend

Jiri Prochazka will be taking on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295 this weekend at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The fight will see two of the most electric strikers in the light heavyweight division go head-to-head for the vacant 205 lb. title, and is arguably the most-anticipated matchup on the card.

Ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view card, Jiri Prochazka was interviewed by RMC Sports Combat, where he was asked to share his top 5 MMA fighters of all time.

There were several unsurprising picks, with the likes of Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre being mentioned by the former light heavyweight champion. However, Prochazka's list included one particularly surprising name, that of the marauding Brazilian Charles Oliveira.

Jiri Prochazka said this:

"[Conor] McGregor, Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, he is not from the UFC but Fedor Emelianenko and Georges St-Pierre."

Watch the video below:

Jiri Prochazka will be making his return to the hallowed octagon after more than a year since his last fight.

Having defeated Alex Pereira's friend and coach, Glover Teixeira, to win the title at UFC 275 in June, 2022, Prochazka was preparing to defend the belt against Teixeira in a rematch at UFC 282 in December.

But several weeks prior to the fight, 'Denisa' suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the title.

He will be making his return against Pereira this weekend, with 'Poatan' eager to avenge his coach's defeat to Prochazka last year.

Jiri Prochazka previews his title clash with Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka is set to return from what UFC CEO, Dana White, described as "the worst shoulder injury in UFC history", to face Alex Pereira at UFC 295 this weekend.

'Denisa' will enter the fight as a +105 underdog, but both men have displayed their ability to deliver fight-ending sequences in a split second, and a victory for Prochazka cannot be overlooked.

Both light heavyweight title contenders are viewed as having the "warrior spirit" by many fans and fighters. Ahead of their UFC 295 main event clash, 'Denisa' previewed Pereira as an opponent, saying this:

"Alex is a great opponent and I'm very grateful for this opponent because he's very good at the standup. He has a special spirit, like a warrior spirit, and his mastery in his field, like standup style, every time keeps me in the preparation."

He continued:

"That's somebody who I want to defeat with my style. And because of him, I needed to upgrade my style, and that's what I want to prove."

Watch the video below from 6:50: