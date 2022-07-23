Joanna Jedrzejczyk on last-minute advice she gave Tom Aspinall the day before he was to headline UFC London against Curtis Blaydes

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk had a word of advice for Tom Aspinall ahead of the Brit's UFC London headliner against Curtis Blaydes.

Appearing on UFC London: Fight Day Focus, Jedrzejczyk discussed the upcoming UFC London card alongside John Gooden and McKenzie Pavacich. The Polish star revealed what she told Aspinall when the Englishman sought her advice for his upcoming fight against Blaydes. The former champion said:

"He [Aspinall] asked me a few times for an advice because he's super excited that he can headline UFC event one more time. I told him, 'Just enjoy it, because all eyes [will be] on you and [you] go and take as much as you can, the same way you have to give it back to the fans because there is no sport without fans.'"

Catch the full episode of UFC London: Fight Day Focus below:

Aspinall is just a few hours away from headlining his second straight UFC London card this year. Ranked No.6 in the heavyweight division, the 29-year-old will be determined to continue his climb towards the top when he faces No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Can Tom Aspinall maintain his perfect finish rate at UFC London tonight?

Tom Aspinall has looked nothing short of impressive since the start of his MMA career. The Englishman has earned all 12 of his career wins via finishes, five of which have come under the UFC banner. Interestingly, the heavyweight contender has finished all of his opponents inside two rounds.

Tom Aspinall solidified himself as a legitimate contender in the division when he dispatched Alexander Volkov with a first-round armbar submission last time out in March. The Brit will aim to continue his dominant run when he takes on another tough challenge in Curtis Blayes. 'Razor' is a high-level athlete and is being dubbed as the sternest challenge of Aspinall's career due to his solid wrestling pedigree.

Blaydes has shared the octagon with some of the biggest competition in the company and will be looking to end the Brit's dominant run to enter the title conversation himself.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight promo below:

A convincing win for Aspinall will also catapult him straight into title contention. That said, it will be interesting to see how the Englishman's strong jiu-jitsu game stacks up against his opponent's world-class wrestling.

While Tom Aspinall also has a chance of finishing the fight on the feet, 'Razor' has displayed a decent stand-up game in his recent fights. This makes the UFC London headliner much more intriguing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far