UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall will be the next Fight Night offering from the MMA promotion, and there are several intriguing matchups to look forward to. The event is set to go down this Saturday, July 23, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

In the headliner of UFC London, No.6-ranked rising heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall will lock horns with the No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes. The pair will both be aiming for a convincing win to stake their claim for a title shot.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night this Saturday, Jack Hermansson will return to action after his losing his last bout when he faces another tough challenge in Chris Curtis. 'The Joker' most recently dropped a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland in February. 'The Action Man', on the other hand, will be determined to pick up his ninth straight win.

Also on the main card of UFC London, Paddy Pimblett will make his third octagon appearance when he takes on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight matchup. 'The Baddy' will seek his fifth consecutive first-round stoppage win when he faces a man who has one sole blemish on his 11-fight professional record.

Fans can access multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night event will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

Canada

You can stream UFC Fight Night events in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

Fight Night's prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Australia

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia through Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch the UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight promo below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far