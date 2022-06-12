Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts first-round title win for Zhang Weili against Carla Esparza 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes Zhang Weili won't need more than one round to dethrone Carla Esparza in a strawweight title fight.

At the UFC 275 post-fight presser, Jedrzejczyk revealed that she was surprised by Weili's groundwork in their highly anticipated clash. While 'Magnum' is known for her striking acumen, Jedrzejczyk lauded the Chinese fighter's "beautiful" skills on the mat.

The Polish veteran also believes that former champion Rose Namajunas is on her way to making another title run. When asked about her take on the strawweight title picture, Jedrzejczyk said:

"First round for Weili Zhang, you know?! She's so strong. Yeah, first round. She really surprised me with her strength, you know, the ground. Because we know she's a striker but she was very strong on the ground. Very beautiful work. Very beautiful work. So it's going to be an interesting fight but I truly believe that Weili is going to be becoming the champ. And I feel like Rose [Namajunas] is next in line again. So, it's the beauty of the sport."

Catch Jedrzejczyk's appearance at the UFC 275 post-fight presser below:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili clashed at UFC 275, rematching one of the greatest fights in women's MMA history. While the Pole initially came out strong, Weili managed to land multiple takedowns in the opening frame, thoroughly outgrappling her opponent.

Jedrzejczyk came forward in the second round as well despite things going south for her in round one. 'Magnum' put a sudden stop to the contest by faceplanting the veteran with a spinning back-fist at 2:28 of the second round.

Jedrzejczyk hung up her gloves for good following her second consecutive loss to Weili.

Zhang Weili is looking forward to an exciting fight against Carla Esparza

Carla Esparza recently earned a unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274, in one of the most lackluster bouts in UFC title fight history. UFC president Dana White made it clear that the winner of Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk will fight Esparza for the title next.

According to Weili, her fight against the 'Cookie Monster' will be exciting in all aspects, unlike the champion's previous fight against Namajunas. 'Magnum' is looking to deliver an exciting bout for MMA fans against Esparza. The 32-year-old told reporters during the UFC 275 pre-fight presser:

“I feel really happy and excited if I can fight Carla. I think the matchup with me and Carla will be very different… No matter striking or on the ground, we will fight a lot. It’s about bringing the exciting fights to the fans, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Watch Weili's appearance at the UFC 275 pre-fight presser below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far