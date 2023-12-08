Joe Rogan 100% in support of athletes taking drugs "like Conor McGregor did"; hopes post-USADA era is more lax

Joe Rogan seemingly supports the idea of athletes taking drugs, including banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) and steroids, particularly to recover from injuries.

UFC megastar Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021 and is yet to return from his injury hiatus. The Conor McGregor-USADA testing saga has long been a hot-button topic, as he withdrew from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool soon after UFC 264.

Besides, McGregor bulked up considerably. Many, including Joe Rogan, speculated that McGregor was utilizing steroids for recovery. Some further alleged that he's using steroids to gain an unfair advantage over his competitors.

On the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, UFC commentator Rogan and fitness influencer Derek of the 'More Plates More Dates' YouTube channel have now addressed the same.

Rogan notably indicated that the UFC-USADA partnership ends on December 31, 2023. Meanwhile, Derek alluded that the UFC has confirmed a new anti-doping partnership with Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) that'll commence in January 2024.

Derek opined that DFSI, which works with world-renowned sports organizations like the NBA and NFL, supposedly has more lenient drug testing than USADA. Rogan agreed and asserted that he supports fighters taking steroids, especially for recovery from injury. The MMA personality stated:

"I would imagine it's going to be a little more lax, and I would support that. I certainly support guys taking things to recover from injuries like Conor [McGregor] did with his leg injury, one hundred percent. No question about it. I'm one hundred percent all in on that. That's the only way."

He added:

"No one comes back from that. No one has ever come back from that catastrophic leg break. The shin break? Not a single athlete has come back from it and performed at the same level."

Rogan noted that only Anderson Silva returned to competition after a similarly horrific leg break, albeit he couldn't perform as he did before. Nevertheless, one ought to note that a few other athletes, such as Chris Weidman, have returned after similar leg breaks.

Joe Rogan sides with Conor McGregor in feud against USADA

In October 2023, USADA announced its upcoming split from the UFC. They also alleged that the UFC was lobbying for special exemptions for Conor McGregor to facilitate his MMA return at the earliest. UFC CEO Dana White refuted the allegations and lambasted USADA. Moreover, White unwaveringly proclaimed the UFC and McGregor's innocence.

Meanwhile, during the JRE podcast episode, Joe Rogan consistently maintained that he's in favor of athletes being aided by banned PEDs/steroids to recover from injuries. Rogan, who's been quite vocal about his own steroid use, sided with McGregor ahead of the latter's UFC comeback.

Rogan insinuated that even if the rumors of McGregor using steroids are true, the Irishman isn't wrong. He suggested that the USADA restrictions shouldn't stop McGregor from doing whatever it takes for his recovery.

