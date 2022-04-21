Joe Rogan calls J.K. Rowling gangster for writing possibly the most-read book ever - "Harry Potter might have the Bible beat" 

When the likes of Joe Rogan and Mike Tyson meet, one can expect the conversation to stretch far and wide into a vivid range of topics.

Days after Mike Tyson attended The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian and UFC commentator returned the favor by appearing on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. As the conversation steered towards religion, co-host and NFL star Sebastian Joseph-Day recollected reading that The Holy Bible was possibly the most-purchased book in the history of mankind.

Joe Rogan took this opportunity to give a shoutout to author J.K. Rowling and her ever-popular book series, Harry Potter:

"It's probably that and then Harry Potter. Harry Potter is probably a strong second. Harry Potter might have the Bible beat. That's how gangster that lady is."

Rogan did not mention Rowling's name, but one can infer that from the premise.

Watch the video below [Segment starts from 9:10 mark]:

Joseph-Day reacted by laughing out loud at Rogan's comments. However, the controversial podcaster was not too wrong in his statement.

According to Guinness World Records, The Holy Bible is the highest-selling book of all time. As per a research conducted by the British and Foreign Bible Society in 2021, between 5 and 7 billion copies of the religious book have been sold since its origin in commercial book form.

It is difficult to arrive at an exact differential figure, given the vast timespan of The Holy Bible's existence. However, rough estimates suggest that more than 500 million copies of Harry Potter books have sold out since the publication of the first instalment of the series, The Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone in 1997.

James Chapman, an American author and researcher, created a list in 2012 of the most-read books in the world based on an approximate number of copies printed and sold over the last 50 years. The Holy Bible ranked at the top of the list with 3.9 billion copies sold in that time frame, followed by Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-Tung, popularly known as The Little Red Book with 820 million units sold.

In the third position was Harry Potter, having sold 400 millions at the time the list was made. J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist, Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code, and Stephanie Meyer's The Twilight Saga followed. The last three positions were taken up by Margaret Mitchell's classic Gone with the Wind, Napoleon Hill's widely popular self-improvement work Think and Grow Rich, and the heart-wrenching The Diary of Anne Frank.

Joe Rogan praises Elon Musk for trying to take over Twitter

Elon Musk recently announced to the surprise of the business world that he was planning to buy Twitter. The Tesla CEO later revealed that the reason behind his interest in taking over the microblogging platform was to uphold and preserve the concept of free speech.

Several MMA personalities, including Joe Rogan, praised Musk for his attempt.

Rogan discussed it on Mike Tyson's podcast, emphasizing how the change in ownership is necessary for the social media site:

"I hope he buys Twitter. He's committed to the idea of free speech. We can't have people dictating what people can or cannot talk about."

Rogan also hailed Musk as one of his favorite guests to have appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

