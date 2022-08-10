"Enjoyed the sh*t out of it" - Joe Rogan on his experience of watching a UFC card as an audience member for the first time in over 20 years

Joe Rogan recently commented on his experience attending a UFC fight as an audience member for the first time in 20 years.

The UFC color commentator was spotted at UFC Fight Night: Emmet vs Kattar on June 18 which went down at the Moody Center in Austin. Fans were taken aback when Rogan was seen in the audience rather than behind the commentary desk. This was Rogan's first UFC event as a spectator rather than a commentator in over 20 years.

During a recent episode of This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Joe Rogan discussed his experience of witnessing the fight at UFC Austin as an audience member. Rogan stated that he enjoyed the fight because there was no responsibility looming over his shoulder, as is typical of his commentary job.

The JRE podcast host also expressed his interest in watching more fights, especially at the Apex Center, and said:

"I enjoy the sport but I enjoy watching too. You know when it came to Austin, it was the first time in 20 years that I sat in the audience and I watched it. It was great! I enjoyed the s**t out of it. Just no responsibility, just being able to watch...I want to go to more of them that I'm not going to like at the Apex Centre."

He added:

"Those are great because it's a small arena, a small octagon and you know you're right there man. Right there with the action."

Joe Rogan talks about his comedy club in Austin

In the same episode of This Past Weekend, Joe Rogan discussed his decision to open a comedy club in Austin, Texas.

The popular podcaster admitted that he was well aware of the difficulties that come with owning a comedy club. However, he opined that that he felt obligated to open a club after moving to Austin after the iconic 'Capitol City Comedy Club' was closed down.

While discussing his plans for his comedy club, which will reportedly be called 'The Comedy Mothership', Joe Rogan said:

"I felt compelled to do it. You know, because I always felt like... I never wanted to own a comedy club and I always felt like you just had to be nice to comedy club owners because you never want to be one of those people. But then when I knew I was moving here, and Cap City was already closed. I was like, 'Maybe I should buy a f*cking club, and start a club.' And that became my focus."

