Joe Rogan and Mark Kerr get brutally honest about Dricus du Plessis' future in a division ruled by Khamzat Chimaev: "You can never catch up"

It appears that Joe Rogan and Mark Kerr are among the many who were flabbergasted by Khamzat Chimaev's lopsided domination over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.Rogan and the MMA legend now believe 'Stillknocks' might never touch UFC gold again as long as the Chechen-born Emirati is the champion.At UFC 319, what many thought would be a close fight became a washout win for 'Borz' as the former three-time Swedish national champion wrestler used his grappling prowess to control du Plessis on the ground for the majority of the fight.Reflecting on Chimaev's win on episode #2384 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Kerr recounted how he felt compelled to text his son, lauding the wrestling extraordinaire while watching the fight live at the United Center in Chicago.Rogan quickly chimed in, noting how many in the fight community shifted from seeing the South African as one of the best middleweights ever to believing he could never beat Chimaev after UFC 319:&quot;That level of dominance against a world champion is crazy... Look at what he did to all these guys. He knocks out Robert Whittaker, he beats [Israel] Adesanya, he f**king beat Sean Strickland twice. Oh my god! He might be one of the greatest of all time, and then after that fight you're like, 'I don't think he's ever going to beat that guy... I don't think there is enough time in the world to bridge that gap.&quot;Following Rogan's assessment, the former two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner claimed that du Plessis' future at middleweight now mirrored Sean O'Malley's fate at bantamweight:&quot;You can never catch up... It's like Sean O'Malley, right? The only way that he's going to be able to get the championship back is somebody else needs to beat Merab [Dvalishvili]… That's the conflicts of matchup.&quot;Check out Joe Rogan and Mark Kerr's comments below:Joe Rogan hypes up Mark Kerr biopic 'The Smashing Machine' ft. 'The Rock'UFC legend Mark Kerr's biopic, 'The Smashing Machine', starring Dwayne Johnson, seems to have struck all the right chords.Earlier this month, the film received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and is set for a theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on Oct.3.Joe Rogan, one of the major proponents of the UFC and MMA from its early days, seems to have thoroughly enjoyed the film and 'The Rock's' portrayal of the MMA pioneer.Announcing Kerr's recent appearance on the JRE, Rogan wrote:&quot;A trip down memory lane with the great and powerful Mark Kerr! The new film 'The Smashing Machine' about his life starring @therock is truly excellent. 'The Rock' REALLY nailed it as Mark. Just an amazing performance. Mark is one of the real legends of the sport and a pioneer of MMA! His stories on the podcast were amazing, and it’s really great to see him clean and healthy!&quot;