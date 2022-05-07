Jon Anik highlights the difference between "underrated" Paddy Pimblett and Khamzat Chimaev

Jon Anik recently shed light on the differences he sees between two of the biggest rising stars on the UFC roster, Paddy Pimblett and Khamzat Chimaev.

Anik stated that Pimblett is a bit underrated in terms of the skills he possesses inside the octagon. Furthermore, he highlighted the Liverpudlian's larger-than-life persona. However, the UFC color commentator pointed out that 'The Baddy' is not the biggest lightweight in the world and is yet to enter the division's elites. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the 43-year-old said:

"Well, I think skill for skill, Paddy Pimblett is a bit underrated by UFC fans. I think so much is made of his larger-than-life personality and that accent I listen to all day. People make a lot of the fact that he bloats up to 190lbs after his fights. But he's a willing grappler. He's an outstanding striker in theory. He's only getting better in theory working with guys like Justin Flores in California. So, I am excited for the future. It's a tough division. He's not the biggest lightweight in the world. So, divisionally it gives me pause in terms of his immediate contention but he's definitely got that star power."

As for Khamzat Chimaev, Anik pointed out that 'Borz' is willing to fight four to five times a year unlike the Englishman:

"I guess the biggest difference I see in him and Khamzat Chimaev right now is Khamzat is being prevented by his coaches from competing every four or five weeks, while Paddy Pimblett is realizing some financial success outside the octagon. He's okay competing couple of times a year. While Khamzat really wants to be in there four or five times a year. Because he's on this championship trajectory, they're trying to slow him down. It's an exciting time you know."

Watch Jon Anik talk to Helen Yee:

Paddy Pimblett might fight Ottman Azaitar next

Paddy Pimblett earned two finishes in his first two UFC fights. He knocked out the recently cut Luigi Vendramini in the first round of his debut fight. 'The Baddy' recently submitted Rodrigo Vargas in the first round at UFC London.

Pimblett is now rumored to take on the hard-hitting Ottman Azaitar in his next UFC fight. The organization is set to hold an event in the UK in July. One can expect the rising star to be a part of the show in front of his home crowd.

Fans will keep a close eye on how the 27-year-old progresses in his UFC career and whether he can eventually establish himself as a legitimate contender in the lightweight division.

Edited by Aziel Karthak