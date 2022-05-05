"I won't be taking those short-notice fights" - Paddy Pimblett "a big enough star," not interested in playing backup

Paddy Pimblett is one of the most well-known fighters in the UFC today. Alluding to his incredible popularity, Pimblett has now asserted that he won’t be accepting short-notice fights.

Speaking to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub on the Food Truck Diaries, Pimblett claimed that he’s already a big star. On that note, 'The Baddy' insinuated that he doesn’t need to risk taking short-notice fights or being a last-minute replacement fighter to boost his popularity.

While indulging in food truck delicacies during their conversation, Schaub lightheartedly noted that he hopes he isn’t jeopardizing any short-notice UFC fight that Pimblett might accept. 'The Baddy' responded by stating:

“See, that’s another one – I won’t be taking those short-notice fights. I don’t need to take a short-notice fight. All these people that need to jump on opportunities with fingernails, you go and take them short-notice fights. I don’t need to. I’m a big enough star as it is without taking fights on seven days’ notice and killing myself like a crab. Don’t need to, love. I don’t need to take short-notice fights. So, when people say to me, I should take this fight on short notice…”

‘The Baddy’ proceeded to look into the camera, smiling and jestingly posing, whilst making a thumbs-up sign. Pimblett is expected to return to UFC London on July 23. He’s rumored to be fighting Moroccan-German lightweight Ottman Azaitar at the event.

Watch Paddy Pimblett’s conversation with Brendan Schaub in the video below:

Michael Bisping on the significance of Paddy Pimblett’s self-belief

On the Believe You Me podcast earlier this year, Michael Bisping praised Paddy Pimblett for having the kind of mentality that’s required to succeed in MMA. ‘The Count’ and UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith compared Pimblett’s rise to that of UFC legend Conor McGregor.

McGregor is known to be one of the most confident fighters in the sport, as is Pimblett. Emphasizing the importance of Pimblett’s self-belief, Bisping said:

"[Conor McGregor] was, he was like, incredible on the feet and he's still good. He's still good, but he's missed the step. [Paddy Pimblet] doesn't have that, but he's got more well-rounded capabilities. He is delusional. He is delusional in how good that he is. But he's backing it up."

Watch the full video below:

Furthermore, Bisping opined that Pimblett’s unwavering belief in himself has probably helped him gain an advantage in the mental realm against his opponents. ‘The Baddy’ made his UFC debut last year and has secured a pair of impressive stoppage wins in as many UFC appearances thus far.

Presently, Pimblett appears to be on a collision course with the undefeated Ottman Azaitar. However, the Pimblett-Azaitar matchup hasn’t been officially announced by the UFC.

