Jon Jones' alcohol relapse stirs anxiety among fans after UFC 295 fight announcement

Jon Jones is no stranger to controversy, but the heavyweight champion appeared to have turned a corner over recent years.

Following news of his bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, footage has now emerged of Jones drinking in Las Vegas, which has worried fans.

Jones' last controversy took place in Las Vegas in September 2021, when he was charged with battery and domestic violence. Following the charge, 'Bones' vowed to give up alcohol and appeared as though Jones had stuck to his word.

He posted the following on his Instagram story in 2021:

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol. My brain simply can't handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever."

But recent footage of Jon Jones downing shots in Las Vegas has caused concern amongst fans, who believe 'Bones' could be back to old ways.

@theartofwar6 took to Twitter and stated that Israel Adesanya was fortunate that his viral encounter with 'Bones' occurred on a different night.

"It’s a good thing Adesanya didn’t bump into Jon Jones tonight"

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 It’s a good thing Adesanya didn’t bump into Jon Jones tonight It’s a good thing Adesanya didn’t bump into Jon Jones tonight https://t.co/ejIe0BvAVZ

@BakedDana said this:

"I thought he said alcohol was no longer a part of his life"

Porter @BakedDana @TheArtOfWar6 I thought he said alcohol was no longer a part of his life @TheArtOfWar6 I thought he said alcohol was no longer a part of his life

@DonBoxin wrote:

"Jonny on the piss in Vegas? Me refreshing the news feed."

@GhostDaddy81 said:

"Jones will ruin his career again."

@AyoMaggotz said:

"Jail time incoming"

@AJ679 wrote:

"I thought he said he was sober"

@jambandstoasted said:

"Clearly learned from his mistakes and at least left his family home this time"

@quones24 wrote this:

"Oh wait this was last night thank god. I thought I'd see a headline tmrw"

@ValentineAnoch2 said:

"We all know how the night ended"

Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in New York

Jon Jones is set to make the first defense of his heavyweight title against the most decorated heavyweight in UFC history, Stipe Miocic.

Often regarded as the "heavyweight GOAT", Miocic has the most title defenses in divisional history and the most post-fight bonuses in the division's history. The former champion last competed against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, where he was knocked out in the second round.

Jon Jones had previously expressed his desire to face Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Gardens, and 'Bones' will be given the opportunity to do just that in November.

A fight announcement between 'Bones' and Miocic was released earlier today.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dana White announced Friday. Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dana White announced Friday. https://t.co/4Pp8hKNEHI

