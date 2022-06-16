"Congratulations champ" - Jon Jones applauds Jiri Prochazka on his UFC light heavyweight title victory

Jon Jones recently congratulated the newly-crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka following the Czech's incredible win at UFC 275 on June 11.

Prochazka faced Glover Teixeira in an all-time-classic fight at UFC 275. The thrilling showdown witnessed ‘Denisa’ defeat the Brazilian via fifth-round submission to capture the 205-pound belt.

Jon Jones notably trained at the Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from 2009 to 2021. However, due to a reported fallout with one of his longtime coaches, Mike Winkeljohn, in 2021, ‘Bones’ parted ways with the gym.

Jones has been training at Jackson's MMA Acoma in Albuquerque and at the Fight Ready gym in Arizona ever since. He’s particularly spending a considerable amount of time at Fight Ready, training under the guidance of freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

Similarly, Prochazka trained for the Teixeira matchup under the tutelage of Cejudo at the Fight Ready gym. Speaking of which, Jones, who’s a former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, has now taken to Twitter to congratulate Prochazka over his title win at UFC 275.

Jones posted a tweet that read as follows:

“Congratulations Champ @jiri_bjp”

Check out the tweet below:

Stephen Thompson on a potential dream matchup between Jon Jones and Jiri Prochazka

Jon Jones last fought in February 2020, successfully defending his UFC light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes. 'Bones' then vacated his title that August and has been training to make his heavyweight debut ever since.

Jones is rumored to be facing former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in a possible interim UFC heavyweight title fight later this year. However, nothing’s been officially confirmed as of yet. Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka has suggested that he’d like to defend his light heavyweight belt against Jan Blachowicz next.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Against Jan Blachowicz

In Europe



SIGN US UP!! Jiri Procházka's first title defence?Against Jan BlachowiczIn EuropeSIGN US UP!! Jiri Procházka's first title defence? 🏆Against Jan Blachowicz❓In Europe⁉️SIGN US UP!! https://t.co/MZSNY2nbM1

While a fight between Jones and Prochazka seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon, UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson recently broke down this dream matchup regardless.

In a recent edition of his What's Up Everybody?! podcast, ‘Wonderboy’ opined that he’d favor former UFC light heavyweight champions Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones to beat Jiri Prochazka. Thompson said:

"I think Prochazka has got a punching chance. But overall, I think 'DC' [Daniel Cormier], he does it. Gets on the inside, did what he did to Stipe [Miocic]... get him down. I think he, I think 'DC' would have an easier time getting Prochazka down.”

He further added:

"Jon Jones all day. I think his cage control, I think his wrestling, his length even though they're both tall guys. That 84 -inch reach man is a problem for anybody. I think Jones could beat him [Prochazka]."

Watch the full video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far