"This is a dumb argument" - Jon Jones' former manager weighs in on why he is the GOAT

Jon Jones’ former manager Malki Kawa has given his thoughts on why he believes 'Bones' is the greatest of all time.

While there’s been plenty of reason to legitimately criticize Jon Jones over the course of the last decade, he’s also proven time and time again why he’s the best light heavyweight to ever step foot inside the octagon.

In addition to that, there are plenty of folks out there who regard him as the greatest mixed martial artist of this or any other generation due to his sheer and utter dominance during his time at the top.

Jon Jones - the undisputed greatest?

While Jon Jones may no longer be part of the First Round Management family, his former manager Malki Kawa is still more than happy to praise him in the public eye.

This is a dumb argument. @JonnyBones is the best, his strength of schedule and the amount of former champs he beat make him that. His 2 wins over dc who also is an all time great cements that. https://t.co/rRmZ8E8KT8 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) August 20, 2021

Even though he hasn’t competed for over 18 months now, Jon Jones still holds an incredibly valuable place in the pecking order with regards to the GOAT discussion.

He’s even still viewed by some as the pound-for-pound best in the UFC, although Kamaru Usman has done a pretty good job of marking his own territory in that regard.

These debates will go on forever with Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and probably Khabib Nurmagomedov all being in the mix - and in truth, it’s hard to say what the right answer would be.

They’ve all had such different journeys, with the level of opposition also varying from fighter to fighter.

Jon Jones, as pointed out by Malki Kawa, could potentially edge it due to just how good some of his beaten opponents were, including Daniel Cormier, who he was able to defeat on two separate occasions.

For now, however, all the masses really want is to see Jon Jones return and finally make the jump up to heavyweight.

