"Jon Jones obviously has his own insecurities" - MMA X reacts as fan digs up Stipe Miocic's comment about kids that has ruffled 'Bones' feathers

A netizen claims to have found the Stipe Miocic video that Jon Jones alleged contains disrespectful remarks regarding Jones' relationship with his children. Fight fans subsequently reacted to Miocic's comments in the clip.

During the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference's ceremonial face-off, Jones refused a handshake from Miocic. The UFC heavyweight champion also warned Miocic against talking about his children. The former champion retorted that he never spoke about Jones' children.

The "acdmma" X handle has tweeted a video from Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON podcast. Featuring Stipe Miocic, the episode premiered in May 2024. Jackson's co-host Bear Degidio asked Miocic whether he feels he receives enough credit and respect from the UFC for his accomplishments. The ex-heavyweight champion responded by stating:

"I mean, of course, the more the better. I guess you get paid more. But, like, that's my problem. Maybe if I talk a little bit more sh**, they would go crazy. But that's not how I am. I got more sh** to worry about. I work full-time fireman. I got two kids -- like, just trying to raise my kids right. I don't want my kids to wake up and be like, 'Look at my dad. He's a f**king a**hole.' You know what I mean? You get me, like, being a dumba** ... It'd be great, but I'm not worried about that. I have other sh** to worry about."

Check out Stipe Miocic's comments below:

Fans weighed in on the aforementioned video. One X user insinuated that Jones probably watched it while intoxicated. One commenter tweeted:

"Jon Jones just casual gaslighting the fans and himself."

Multiple observers opined that Jones' claim that Miocic's comments were a jibe, at his supposedly not being a good father to his children, was a misinterpretation. One netizen wrote:

"Justice for Stipe"

Another fan speculated possible brain damage, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), to be specific:

"I think Jones might have CTE"

One fan asserted:

"Doesn't even slightly feel directed at Jon"

Various commenters noted that the supposed video hasn't been found yet and that the aforementioned video isn't the one Jones was speaking about.

Regardless, many other fans continued lambasting Jones. One X user wrote:

"This has nothing to do with Jon Jones. Jon Jones obviously has his own insecurities"

Jon Jones on forgiving Stipe Miocic, claims he wasn't referring to JAXXON podcast clip

Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title via third-round TKO against Miocic on Nov. 16, 2024. After the fight, Miocic announced his MMA retirement. Meanwhile, Jones continued calling out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. 'Bones' is even willing to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall if rewarded well.

After their press conference disagreement, Jon Jones ultimately shook Stipe Miocic's hand during their ceremonial weigh-in face-off. Jones cited that "forgiveness" of Miocic precipitated their handshake.

Furthermore, during the post-fight press conference, Jones highlighted that while hitting Miocic, he was thinking about the alleged remarks the ex-champion made in his "living room." 'Bones' clarified that he wasn't referring to Miocic's clip with Jackson.

