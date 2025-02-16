Jon Jones reacts to Alex Pereira's 'I want Bones' comment while the latter leaves it at the hands of UFC to make the fight happen 

Jon Jones has responded to Alex Pereira’s recent comments urging the UFC to book a super fight between them.

Discussions about a potential Pereira vs. Jones matchup gained momentum within the MMA community during the lead-up to UFC 309, where Jones was set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.

After defending his title, 'Bones' expressed his interest in facing Pereira next instead of interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall for a title unification bout.

Jones emphasized that a fight with Alex Pereira would add more value to his legacy than facing Aspinall. He also pointed out that since the Brazilian star is the same age as him, it would make for an exciting matchup.

During a recent press conference, the reigning light heavyweight champion doubled down on his desire to fight Jones. Pereira made it clear that he was ready and that the decision now lay with the UFC. Pereira stated:

“I want [Jon Jones] Now, its up to the UFC to make it happen.”

Freak MMA shared Pereira's comments on Instagram, which quickly created a buzz and caught the attention of Jon Jones. The heavyweight champion reacted by simply sharing the post on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a ninja emoji.

Check out the screenshot of Jon Jones’ Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Jon Jones’ Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

However, UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that if Jones ever steps back into the octagon, it will be against Aspinall. White emphasized that after that bout, ‘Bones’ can fight whoever he wants.

Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira is moving up after his fight at UFC 313

Alex Pereira is set to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth time at UFC 313 next month against Magomed Ankalaev. However, many fans believe this could be Pereira’s last fight at 205 pounds, speculating that he may move up to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title.

On his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen predicted that regardless of the outcome at UFC 313, Pereira will move up in weight. He also issued a warning to Jon Jones and other heavyweights, stating:

“So no matter what happens after Ankalaev, things are going to be very different for Pereira. I predict he's moving up, and the ticking time bomb of Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall carrying this on and dragging this out reaches midnight as soon as Pereira is done with his piece of business with Ankalaev, win or lose.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:38):

