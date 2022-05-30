Video: Jon Jones shares wholesome moment with pet dog while showing off dance moves

Jon Jones has some spare time as he waits for his potential heavyweight debut to take place. He's using this time to enjoy many simple moments offered by life. Sharing a ‘dance’ with his pet dog is one of them.

In his most recent video posted on Instagram, Jones can be seen sharing a moment with his pet dog. The former UFC light heavyweight champion displayed some moves as he was joined by his four-legged friend.

Watch Jon Jones share a moment with his dog in the video below:

Jones’ last fight in the octagon took place over two years ago, in February 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. It was the third successful light heavyweight title defense of his second reign.

His hiatus was caused by a wide variety of reasons. In the following months, he vacated the belt, engaged in a public argument with the promotion about his pay, joined a new management team, and announced his potential jump to the heavyweight division. In this last endeavor, he announced that he was targeting a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' also cut ties with his long-time gym, Jackson Wink MMA.

He was also alleged to have committed a misdemeanor domestic violence, but the charges were dropped.

What’s the status of a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight?

Despite being inactive as a fighter, Jon Jones continues to both train and transform his body in order to prepare for a potential fight against Stipe Miocic.

In one of his other posts, ‘Bones’ uploaded a photo of him during a sparring session. From the looks of it, it was a sparring session focused on striking and Jones working his clinch against a tall opponent.

The only problem is that no one knows where or when a potential matchup will take place, not even 'Bones' himself.

A few weeks ago, he hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, with one of the fans asking when ‘Bones’ would be making his return to the octagon. He replied that he is targeting a clash between himself and Stipe Miocic in September. However, he added that he cannot be certain because the UFC has been "playing them games."

