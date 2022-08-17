“I wasn’t too impressed” - Jonathan Haggerty says he has too much ‘heart’ for Amir Naseri

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is set to face Amir Naseri in an alternate bout at ONE's flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix tournament.

'The General' was initially pegged to make it to the finals of the Grand Prix tournament but had to pull out due to illness. Not to be deterred, the fighting Brit took an alternate fight at ONE's first-ever event to be broadcast live in US prime time, ONE on Prime Video 1.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, 'The General' spoke about his August 26 opponent, the Iranian-Malaysian Naseri:

"I wasn’t too impressed, to be honest. I felt like the chap put the pace on Savvas [Michael]. He was tough and he was game, like I said. But how far can that get you against someone like me?"

Jonathan Haggerty further expounds:

"I’ve got the heart. I love to fight. I think I’ve shown throughout a few of my fights now, that I’m there to put on a performance."

'The General' has shown time and time again that he has championship grit when faced with tough adversity inside the circle. His fights against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee have showcased Haggerty's ability to dig deep within himself and bounce back.

Against the wily and dangerous Naseri, Haggerty will need his championship heart and more to pull off the win.

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty remains determined despite being pulled out of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix

Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty was forced to pull out of his ONE 157 quarterfinals bout with Walter Goncalves just a day before the event.

Jonathan Haggerty and Goncalves were not to be seen at the ONE 157 weigh-ins, which raised a lot of questions. ONE Championship released an official statement to Sportskeeda MMA to confirm that Haggerty fell ill and was not medically cleared to fight.

The former ONE world champion also released a statement on the unfortunate incident, apologizing to his legion of fans and his opponent Goncalves:

“Camp had been a very challenging one due to health reasons from the very start, however I truly believed I had overcame them and was back on track and ready to go into this incredible tournament and give it everything I could to win…….

I’d like to send my apologies to Walter Goncalves and wish everybody in the tournament the very best I know you will all put on one hell of a show, without a doubt the best strikers on the planet... I am profusely sorry to all the fans that I’am unable to compete in the world Grand Prix, I am devastated. I will not let this Define me! I will overcome this and be back where I belong.”

Despite this huge setback, be sure to see Jonathan Haggerty stronger and hungrier once he steps inside the circle come August 26. Making glorious comebacks has become synonymous with 'The General', and his bout at ONE on Prime Video 1 might be his most glorious one yet.

