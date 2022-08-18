“Just low kick him and left hook” - Jonathan Haggerty warns Liam Harrison not to "brawl" with Nong-O

Fans and fighters are buzzing over the bantamweight Muay Thai world title showdown between reigning champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison, including ONE star Jonathan Haggerty.

The two will collide in the co-main event at U.S. primetime as ONE Championship makes its massive debut on Amazon Prime Video.

200 million subscribers will have the chance to see the two Muay Thai giants square off in what the defending champion has promised will be a “bloody war.” Also sharing the ONE on Prime Video 1 card with Nong-O and Harrison is former Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. Returning after an injury that kept him out of ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, ‘The General’ will meet Iranian-Malaysian striker Amir Naseri.

Before his World Grand Prix alternate bout, Jonathan Haggerty spoke to the South China Morning Post about the highly anticipated world title scrap between Nong-O and the British striking legend. ‘The General’ offered some words of advice for ‘Hitman’, saying:

“Don’t get into a brawl. Don’t brawl with Nong-O. I’m sure he knows what he’s got to do. Just low kick him and left hook. And I feel like he’s got to block a lot against Nong-O’s kicks, because he’s got heavy kicks, Nong-O.”

Haggerty continued, talking about Harrison training with Muay Thai star Superlek in preparation for his world title opportunity.

“We’ve been speaking on social media. He [Harrison] is out training with Superlek at the moment, and he says Superlek is looking like an absolute beast. Just little things, like how his camp is going. But yeah, I’ll see him out there on the [26th].”

Jonathan Haggerty ready to “obliterate” Amir Naseri at ONE on Prime Video 1

On the same night that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison collide, Jonathan Haggerty will make his return against the always tough Amir Naseri. Looking for his first win inside the circle, Naseri has been fairly open about his feelings toward ‘The General’ leading into their clash on August 26.

Naseri went on the record, saying that ‘The General’ is “nothing special” and that he anticipates finishing the former world champion. Responding to Naseri’s words, Jonathan Haggerty issued a warning

“The last time someone spoke like that it was Mongkolpetch [Petchyindee], and he paid for it. So, I’m going to go out there in the first round and try and obliterate him to show that I am one step ahead of Savvas, and I am more dangerous than him by stopping Naseri.”

Haggerty reiterated his intentions, letting his opponent know that the trash-talk only increases his desire to put a beating on Naseri when the two meet.

“I think it’s a bad idea him saying that because it’s only going to make me want to hurt him even more.”

