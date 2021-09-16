Jorge Masvidal casts his prediction for the Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal has said that if he was putting money on it, he’d back Michael Chandler to pick up the win over Justin Gaethje when they meet at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 268 looks set to be one of the most impressive UFC cards of the year. One of the reasons for that is the lightweight showdown between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

Both men believe they’re the best in the world at 155 pounds and both think they could jump right back into another lightweight title shot with a victory in New York.

Jorge Masvidal, who is well aware of both men’s work, had the following to say when asked for an official prediction during a Q&A on Rumble.

“Gaethje/Chandler, such an interesting matchup. You’ve got two guys that are great athletes, who can wrestle, they have power, have ability to finish people. If it would’ve been the old Geethje, who was more face first, I would’ve been leaning towards Michael more, but Gaethje is fighting a lot more controlled right now. He’s using some techniques and setups to get his damage done. Mike is still Iron Mike, he’s an animal, if he hits you he’s gonna hurt someone man, he’s throwing bombs.

“Wow, this is one of those fights that’s got me like, I don’t know. If I’m betting, I’m putting money on my boy Mike. I’m putting money on Chandler, the underdog. I’ve known Chandler for a while, I wanna see him breakthrough and do some big things.”

While his UFC record may be 1-1, there’s no denying how much of an impact Michael Chandler has made since making the jump over from Bellator.

He’s been able to earn the respect of the masses ever since he first stepped through the company’s door. That much is clear to see from how highly Jorge Masvidal speaks of him.

Whether or not he gets past an animal like Gaethje, though, is a different conversation altogether.

