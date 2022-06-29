Jorge Masvidal's mother "loves" Conor McGregor because the Irishman is an "easy fight"

Jorge Masvidal's mom has now been brought into his ongoing banter with Conor McGregor. Interestingly, instead of things turning ugly, there is nothing but respect for Masvidal's mom.

Responding to McGregor's respectful comments, Masvidal claimed that his mother considers 'Notorious' a realitively easy opponent. 'Gamebred' also accepted that his mother loves the Irish superstar and eyes him as a big payday for her son. Masvidal wrote on Twitter:

"Yeah my mom loves you man. She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight."

Check out the tweet below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA @MMAFighting @DamonMarin Yeah my mom loves you man. She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight @TheNotoriousMMA @MMAFighting @DamonMarin Yeah my mom loves you man. She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight

Masvidal recently went off on 'The Notorious', accusing the Irishman of ducking him. According to 'Gamebred', McGregor would have insulted his mom or some other family member if he was interested in the bout. The BMF titleholder said during a recent interview with MMA Fighting:

“No, Conor doesn’t want the fight. If he did, he’d post something, he’d say something, he’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine, my nation, where I come from, something like that.”

Watch the clip below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"Money doesn’t entertain him no more... I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine."



Full interview with youtu.be/BoYIZ_P6la0 @GamebredFighter calls Conor McGregor a "f****** p****" for avoiding him in a high profile PPV fight"Money doesn’t entertain him no more... I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine."Full interview with @DamonMarin .@GamebredFighter calls Conor McGregor a "f****** p****" for avoiding him in a high profile PPV fight 😬"Money doesn’t entertain him no more... I think the only thing that makes him want to get out of bed is cocaine."Full interview with @DamonMarin ▶️ youtu.be/BoYIZ_P6la0 https://t.co/3MMdziaojE

Responding to 'Gamebred', McGregor stated that he would not speak ill of Masvidal's mother. The former UFC double champ wrote:

“Insult your mom? What a loser you are, mate. Me and your mom get along.”

Jorge Masvidal promises to be Conor McGregor's last fight

Jorge Masvidal, amongst others, has been rallying for a high-profile bout against Conor McGregor. The BMF titleholder recently threatened to send McGregor into retirement.

While 'Gamebred' doesn't think McGregor will accept the fight, he is confident that it will be the Irishman's last if he does. According to Masvidal, the Irishman will be left without excuses to justify a potential loss that will not look good on his resume. The 37-year-old recently told SunSport:

“He’s not going to be able to say he took me down and held me down, he’s going to say, this guy kneed me in the ribs, elbowed me in the eye socket and then knocked me the f*** out. And it’s not going to look good for his brand. I don’t even see him taking the fight with me to tell the truth. But much less, if he takes the fight with me, I don’t think he’s fighting after that.”

Still recovering from a leg break suffered in his last outing against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon sometime early next year. Considering the amount of muscle he's put on during his time away, the Irishman will reportedly be looking to compete at 170lbs.

It might be too early to speculate whether we will get to witness a Masvidal vs. McGregor matchup down the line. However, considering the potential pay-per-view success the bout could generate, it might not be unrealistic to hope for the bout to come to fruition.

