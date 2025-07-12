Jorge Masvidal sends Ben Askren heartfelt message of support in light of his ongoing health struggles: "I know we were rivals in the ring"

Jorge Masvidal sent a direct, heartfelt message to former rival Ben Askren, who is recovering from a near-fatal health scare. Askren was placed on a ventilator in June after a staph infection developed into pneumonia.

Ad

He went through a double lung transplant and revealed that his heart stopped four times during the ordeal. He lost 50 pounds in 45 days and has no memory of the month-long stretch where his condition spiraled.

Masvidal reached out with a message of support to Askren on Instagram, stating:

"This goes out to the one and only, Ben Askren. What's up, my brother? I know we were rivals in the ring. I just wanna say, God bless you, and when I get back in America, if I can come shake your hand, brother, and just share a prayer with you, it'll be amazing, man."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I know you're gonna pull through this because you're a fuc*ing warrior brother. God bless, your story is crazy inspirational. Whatever you're going through right now. God bless you, man. I'm hoping to get back and be able to just shake your hand, bro. I hope all is well, brother."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's message to Ben Askren below:

Ad

Ad

Askren, now 40, is on the long road to recovery but says he is more motivated than ever. He thanked fans, the wrestling community, and those who supported him through the fight for his life.

Dana White reacts to Ben Askren’s recent health update

Dana White has called Ben Askren’s comeback story "unbelievable." The UFC CEO responded after seeing Askren’s first public video since undergoing a double lung transplant.

Ad

Askren had been hospitalized in June after a staph infection led to severe pneumonia. White said he was shocked at Askren’s appearance but credited his physical condition for helping him survive. He also confirmed that he had contacted Askren’s family during the ordeal.

Speaking about Askren's condition in a recent episode of FULL SEND PODCAST, White said:

"I did, I saw that popping up on my feed. Yeah, he doesn’t even look the same, it’s fuc*king such a trip. You know the kind of shape you’ve got to be in to go through what that fuc*king guy just went through? It’s unbelievable... I reached out to his wife a few times during the… But you know, she, I’m sure, was an absolute fuc*ing wreck, but it’s good to see him wake up.” [H/t: MMA Mania]

Ad

Check out Dana White's appearance on FULL SEND PODCAST below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.