Jorge Masvidal sends Ben Askren heartfelt message of support in light of his ongoing health struggles: "I know we were rivals in the ring"

Jorge Masvidal sent a direct, heartfelt message to former rival Ben Askren, who is recovering from a near-fatal health scare. Askren was placed on a ventilator in June after a staph infection developed into pneumonia.
He went through a double lung transplant and revealed that his heart stopped four times during the ordeal. He lost 50 pounds in 45 days and has no memory of the month-long stretch where his condition spiraled.
Masvidal reached out with a message of support to Askren on Instagram, stating:
"This goes out to the one and only, Ben Askren. What's up, my brother? I know we were rivals in the ring. I just wanna say, God bless you, and when I get back in America, if I can come shake your hand, brother, and just share a prayer with you, it'll be amazing, man."
He added:
"I know you're gonna pull through this because you're a fuc*ing warrior brother. God bless, your story is crazy inspirational. Whatever you're going through right now. God bless you, man. I'm hoping to get back and be able to just shake your hand, bro. I hope all is well, brother."
Check out Jorge Masvidal's message to Ben Askren below:
Askren, now 40, is on the long road to recovery but says he is more motivated than ever. He thanked fans, the wrestling community, and those who supported him through the fight for his life.
Dana White reacts to Ben Askren’s recent health update
Dana White has called Ben Askren’s comeback story "unbelievable." The UFC CEO responded after seeing Askren’s first public video since undergoing a double lung transplant.
Askren had been hospitalized in June after a staph infection led to severe pneumonia. White said he was shocked at Askren’s appearance but credited his physical condition for helping him survive. He also confirmed that he had contacted Askren’s family during the ordeal.
Speaking about Askren's condition in a recent episode of FULL SEND PODCAST, White said:
"I did, I saw that popping up on my feed. Yeah, he doesn’t even look the same, it’s fuc*king such a trip. You know the kind of shape you’ve got to be in to go through what that fuc*king guy just went through? It’s unbelievable... I reached out to his wife a few times during the… But you know, she, I’m sure, was an absolute fuc*ing wreck, but it’s good to see him wake up.” [H/t: MMA Mania]
Check out Dana White's appearance on FULL SEND PODCAST below: