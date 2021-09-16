"The only thing he knows about is sniffing crotches" - Jorge Masvidal slams Colby Covington, claims 'Chaos' will turn his back on Donald Trump if it's profitable

Jorge Masvidal has hit out at former friend and training partner Colby Covington, claiming he would “turn his back” on Donald Trump if it suited him to do so.

It’s not exactly a secret that Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington aren’t the best pals they once were at American Top Team. Nowadays, the two are welterweight rivals, with 'Chaos' gearing up to face champion Kamaru Usman for the second time. His hope is that he can avenge the defeat he suffered back at UFC 245.

In a recent Live Q&A, Jorge Masvidal, who hasn’t fought since his own knockout loss to Usman, let rip on Covington in what proved to be an intriguing conversation.

“For Colby, go ask him his favorite policy of Donald Trump’s and go ask him anything politically related that actually has to make you think. The guy knows f***ing s***, he doesn’t know anything. It’s all one big shtick for him, it’s all ‘how can I generate more eyeballs on me’. As soon as he thinks that turning his back on Donald Trump will get him even more eyeballs, then you’ll see him coming off it. Don’t bring up Colby to me with politics because that guy doesn’t know s*** when it comes to politics. The only thing he knows is sniffing crotches and that’s because it’s in his blood.”

Jorge Masvidal's feud with Colby Covington

While some feel as if there’s too much of a “pro-wrestling” element to this feud, it definitely feels as if Jorge Masvidal has a burning hatred for Colby Covington. And it seems to grow with each and every passing day.

Whether or not they’ll ever actually settle their differences inside the octagon is the biggest question of all here. Covington has his eyes firmly set on the title and Kamaru Usman.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is still waiting for the chance to get back into contention. His last two appearances have seen him fall short of capturing the welterweight gold.

While a clash between 'Gamebred' and Covington is unlikely right now, it’s certainly likely to be an option down the line. The fans would undoubtedly get behind the matchup.

