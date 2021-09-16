"Not skilled in numerous areas" - Jorge Masvidal believes he would have multiple advantages over Conor McGregor in a potential fight

Jorge Masvidal believes he would have the upper hand if a fight with Conor McGregor ever came to fruition. Masvidal gave his thoughts on a potential bout against McGregor through a live Q&A on Rumble:

"Me and Conor would be the biggest fight the UFC can ever make, but it's not up to me. I'm the bigger guy, I'm not the one that's going there with something in the back of my mind like this is not a good fight for me. This is the best fight for me, I'm gonna get a lot of money. Somebody's not skilled in numerous areas, is considered to be smaller and doesn't have the gasoline for the job that is required."

Watch the Live Q&A with Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal on Rumble below:

Jorge Masvidal has amassed 35 wins in his MMA career so far. He also holds the record for the quickest knockout in UFC history. He secured that accolade with a memorable KO against Ben Askren in 2019.

In his previous bout for the UFC welterweight title, 'Gamebred' was devastatingly knocked out in the second round by 170-pound king Kamaru Usman. He also lost to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' on Fight Island in 2020.

Like Masvidal, Conor McGregor is also on a two-fight losing streak. He's currently recovering from the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman is expected to return to action at some point in 2022.

theScore @theScore Conor McGregor gives an update on his leg injury. thesco.re/3EleNh1 Conor McGregor gives an update on his leg injury. thesco.re/3EleNh1 https://t.co/tV08ksPn9F

Jorge Masvidal says he can't stand Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal also slammed Conor McGregor for his antics during his previous bout against the 36-year-old's teammate Dustin Poirier.

" I can't stand him no longer. I used to kind of like him but then he started talking about people's wives in his DMs. You got your teeth kicked in man, go hit the gym instead of worrying about Instagram" Jorge Masvidal said.

Jorge Masvidal hasn't fought in the UFC since his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. The 'BMF' was recently called out by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for a potential boxing bout.

Masvidal showed interest in fighting either of the Paul brothers during his live commentary appearance for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight last weekend.

