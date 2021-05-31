"#Jorge202?' - UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal teases running for political office

Jorge Masvidal recently alluded to a potential career in politics over a social media post.

In light of Memorial Day, Masvidal shared a picture commemorating the fallen US soldiers who he believed were responsible for the freedom of immigrants like his father.

Alongside a picture of the Star-Spangled banner, Jorge Masvidal also teased running for political office. Masvidal wrote on Twitter-

"They died so immigrants like my dad can taste freedom. Thank you y gracias #Jorge202?"

Jorge Masvidal is an American national, although he was raised by a Cuban father and Peruvian mother.

According to 'Gamebred', his father left Cuba in a raft at a young age and ended up in the Virgin Islands.

Masvidal's father was later imprisoned for more than twenty years for manslaughter and drug trafficking.

Why Jorge Masvidal supports Donald Trump

Even in his latest Twitter post, Jorge Masvidal was called out for openly supporting former president Donald Trump.

While Masvidal speaks of immigrant rights, Trump has been widely labeled a racist.

My honor and duty to the country my father risked his life escaping to from the hands of communists. Said it before and I’ll say it again, you a bmf sir #supernecessary @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GBUEdxRaoT — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 15, 2020

But Dan Le Batard, a host of ESPN Radio, might have an explanation for the support extended to Donald Trump by Jorge Masvidal and other Americans of Cuban descent.

According to Le Batard, the Cuban community largely sided with the Republicans as they considered the Democrats to be too socially aligned for their liking.

Le Batard, a fellow Miami native of Cuban descent, has interviewed Jorge Masvidal on several occasions since last year and also discussed politics with him during an episode of “South Beach Sessions” podcast.

Discussing the 'awkward' conversation, Le Batard said-

"This is not a conversation that I wanted to have, but for your edification, you should know that a lot of Cuban people in Miami think the way Jorge Masvidal does politically…What you have happening in Miami right now is a weird thing where there is only one group with whom Donald Trump has improved his Q rating since 2016, and that is Cubans. I know many of you are weirded out when you see Black Lives Matter protests in Miami, and some Cubans are using the car to hit a protester, or there’s hostility around protests. Cubans think this way because Cuban history goes back to distrusting Democrats, distrusting the media.”

