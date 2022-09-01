"Robert Whittaker, on his backfoot, is not the same fighter" - Josh Thomson explains how Marvin Vettori's toughness may help him edge out a victory at UFC Paris

Josh Thomson recently gave his take on the upcoming middleweight matchup between Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris.

Whittaker is all set to take on 'The Italian Dream' for a high-profile middleweight clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Paris. The event is scheduled for September 3 at the Accor Arena and will be headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

On a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson weighed in on the upcoming middleweight showdown at UFC Paris. Thomson believes Whittaker is the more experienced and skilled fighter, having faced the majority of the division's top fighters.However, 'The Punk' asserted that Vettori's "toughness" could prove to be the deciding factor in his bout against 'The Reaper' on September 3.

Breaking down the upcoming Whittaker vs. Vettori fight at the UFC Fight Night event in Paris, Thomson said:

"Robert Whittaker is the faster fighter. He is tighter with his stand-up. He's got the cleaner combinations... But I'm going to say really what it really comes down to is, it's going to come down to the toughness of Vettori if he's gonna get it done. He's got to pressure the takedowns, he's got to grind on him, grind on him, hang on him, make him fight an uncomfortable fight.

"Robert Whittaker on his back foot is not the same fighter he is going forward, not the same fighter standing in the centre of the cage and dictating the pace of the fight...If Vettori does a little bit of how he fought Izzy, trying to press him to the fence, trying to control him that way, I think he'll have a little bit of more success on getting Whittaker down."

You can check out the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Josh Thomson discusses Twitter feud between Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal

Former heavyweight Daniel Cormier and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal recently engaged in a Twitter feud. This happened after Cormier advised Leon Edwards not to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal.

Cormier stated that since Edwards was ignored by the 'Gamebred' during his prime in the game, Edwards should do the same now that he is the division champ.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma twitter.com/GamebredFighte… Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week. I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been. Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells 1/2 Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page. I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge 😊 twitter.com/GamebredFighte…

Discussing the matter on a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, host Josh Thomson too seems to be of the same opinion as 'DC'. Thomson insisted Edwards fight Colby Covington instead of going against Masvidal.

Backing 'DC', Josh Thomson said:

"If Leon wanted to get a money fight in before that [trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman], he might want to try to get that Colby fight in. But I don't see Masvidal getting one. I don't see it. I don't think Dana's [White] going to do it."

You can check out the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

