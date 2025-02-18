Journalist hilariously calls out Belal Muhammad for "stirring the pot" about moving to the middleweight division, the welterweight champ responds

Reigning UFC welterweight king Belal Muhammad’s recent plans to move to middleweight have prompted a reaction from a journalist, and 'Remember the Name' has now reacted to it.

At UFC 311, Islam Makhachev defended his strap successfully against Renato Moicano, after which he made his potential plans to move to middleweight public and challenge Dricus du Plessis. Makhachev believes that with proper conditioning, coaches, and diet plans he can transition to 185 pounds and complete his double-champ aspirations.

The UFC lightweight kingpin has the option to move to welterweight. But Muhammad, the king of that division, has already cleared that he will not lock horns with the Dagestani phenom since they are friends and training partners.

Recently, in an interview with Barstool Sports Chicago, 'Remember the Name' once more affirmed that he would never fight Makhachev. Instead, he would move to middleweight and complete his double-champ aspirations and his friend could take his place.

According to Muhammad, middleweight is "probably the easiest weight class" to compete in:

"I would rather go up to 185 pounds and let him [Islam Makhachev] just take 170 if that is the case. Since I’ve already had to fight my way up to 170, and I’ve beaten five of the top 10 guys, like I’m two fights away from being able to challenge at 185 and saying, ‘Yeah I want to be double champ.'”

The 36-year-old added:

“185 would be no problem. I train with bigger guys. I’ve felt their strength, and 185 is probably the easiest weight class besides Khamzat [Chimaev]. When you look at that [UFC 312] main event, you’re like ‘Bro, [Sean] Strickland and [Dricus] Du Plessis suck.'”

MMA Fighting on X shared Muhammad’s recent comments.

Check out Belal Muhammad's recent comments below:

The post caught the attention of Muhammad:

"This dude just be talking 😂"

Meanwhile, senior reporter at MMA Fighting Damon Martin chimed in with:

"Stirring the pot like always LOL"

Check out Belal Muhammad and Damon Martin's comments below:

Belal Muhammad and Damon Martin's comments [Screenshot courtesy: @MMAFighting on X]

Next, the UFC welterweight champ dropped a hilarious gif responding to Martin's "stirring the pot" comment:

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want Islam Makhachev to clash with Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has immense respect for the Dagestanis and has trained with Team Nurmagomedov on multiple occasions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who previously appeared in a clip on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, revealed to Henry Cejudo that he does not want to see Makhachev fight Muhammad ever.

About that, 'The Eagle' said:

"Belal and Islam, OK, you have to talk with them. Because my heart, my heart is not OK. It would be hard to prepare Islam to beat Belal. I don’t think that it’s ever going to happen."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (26:20):

