"I'm gonna stand over her and give her the the big 'Suck It'" - Juliana Miller's pro wrestling crotch chop was a response to her opponent's disrespect

Juliana Miller beat Brogan Walker convincingly at UFC Vegas 59 to win The Ultimate Fighter season 30 women's flyweight tournament. Not only did Miller dominate the fight, she also made a stir online when she did a WWE Degeneration X 'Suck It' crotch chop over her defeated opponent.

During a new episode of The MMA Hour, Miller revealed that she's been a lifelong fan of pro wrestling and even has a picture with The Undertaker from when she was seven years old. As for the 'Suck It' move, she says the decision to do that came after dealing with Walker's disrespect in The Ultimate Fighter house and during the lead up to their fight. She said:

"Specifically for Brogan, she talked so much smack about knocking me the eff out, about how I'm going to be laid out on the mat, more bloody than Julianna [Pena was against Amanda Nunes], just no respect for my fighting style. For her to believe she's just going to hit me one time and I'm gonna fall down like a little b-word? I was just offended by this."

Covers @Covers



Juliana Miller (-120) dominated the fight and then hit that DX crotch chop Juliana Miller (-120) dominated the fight and then hit that DX crotch chop😂https://t.co/VKJZLEAJeb

"I had a plan for my pre-interview, I said 'Listen, when I finish her I'm gonna stand over her and give her the big 'Suck It,' and if I tell you I'm gonna do something I'm gonna do it so right upon finish it was built in my head, I was standing over her looking down like 'Suck it!' How do you like me now?"

Watch Juliana Miller discuss her love for pro wrestling below:

Juliana Miller is such a fan of pro wrestling that she initially wanted to follow that path instead of becoming an MMA fighter. But as she competed in MMA she realized she had a serious aptitude for combat sports, something that was confirmed when she won The Ultimate Fighter.

A desire to teach women's self defense led Juliana Miller to her first MMA fight

Juliana Miller's martial arts journey started at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in San Diego, and one of her priorities became sharing how BJJ could help women protect themselves. However, her coaches at 10th Planet wanted her to prove herself before letting her teach a self-defense course. She said:

"I asked him to put on a seminar and he’s like 'No way, the only fight you’re ever in, you got effed up.' And I was like 'Okay, fair, what do you want for me?' Manola was like 'You need to go win three amateur MMA fights. Now we’ll let you host your women’s self-defense seminar in 10th Planet San Diego.' So that was probably the biggest thing to me is like, I wanted to earn the right to be able to teach other women, this self-defense that had changed my life.”

Now 'Killer' Miller is in the UFC, which is an even bigger platform to spread the word about the power of Brazilian jiu jitsu as an effective method of self-defense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness