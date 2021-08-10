"Just like a magician"- Teddy Atlas reveals the most impressive part of Vicente Luque's spectacular submission victory over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

Vicente Luque defeated Michael Chiesa in a bonus-winning performance at UFC 265. Veteran boxing coach Teddy Atlas lauded Luque for his impressive victory in the most recent episode of his podcast.

Teddy Atlas revealed that the part he found the most impressive was Vicente Luque's composure. Atlas was amazed at the calmness shown by Luque while he was almost trapped in a rear-naked choke attempt from Michael Chiesa. According to Teddy Atlas, Vicente Luque resembled a 'magician' in the way he turned the tables on Chiesa. The first-round finish from Luque was as good as a fifteen-minute fight for Atlas. Speaking to co-host Ken Rideout on a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the legendary coach said:

"But the thing that really really impressed me was Luque, how calm he was. Never panicked. Calm and smart. You know, he showed his cleverness. He showed that he knows what the hell he is doing down on that mat. And like a magician. I think I even tweeted that. No panic, just like a magician. He suddenly switched positions with Chiesa, he flipped over, made a braying move. I mean it was just a braying move to get position on Chiesa and then submit him. It was very quick, it was dynamic, it was explosive, it was sudden, but it was impressive. It was every bit as impressive if they had gone fifteen minutes."

Watch the episode below:

Vicente Luque's win over Michael Chiesa

On a night of four bonus-winning finishes, Vicente Luque's was perhaps the most thrilling. Luque turned the tables on Michael Chiesa to score a first-round submission victory over the BJJ purple belt.

The bout was an edge-of-the-seat affair for the short while it lasted. Michael Chiesa came out strong and landed a straight left flush, opening a cut below Luque's left eye. When Vicente Luque dropped Chiesa in response, it seemed more of a slip than a knockdown.

VICENTE LUQUE IS A REAL CONTENDER!



🇧🇷 @VicenteLuqueMMA with a few tricks up his sleeve and taps out the grappler! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/upI7x3NOoG — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 8, 2021

Confident in his grappling, Michael Chiesa took the first opportunity to move the fight to the ground. Chiesa switched positions to take Luque's back and almost sunk in a rear-naked choke. As Vicente Luque seemed to be in all sorts of trouble, he suddenly reversed positions and trapped Chiesa in a D'Arce choke leading to the finish.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh