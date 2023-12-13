Kamaru Usman claps back at Leon Edwards "whining" about UFC's alleged bias toward Colby Covington at UFC 296, offers advice to 'Rocky'

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has seemingly criticized Leon Edwards for suggesting that the UFC is biased towards Colby Covington. Usman also offered his advice to Edwards.

UFC welterweight champion Edwards is scheduled to defend his title against Covington in the headlining matchup of the UFC 296 pay-per-view on December 16, 2023.

Kamaru Usman has competed against both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington multiple times. Usman faced Covington twice, beating 'Chaos' both times. Meanwhile, Usman fought Edwards thrice, winning once and losing twice.

Expand Tweet

In the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC podcast, UFC legend Daniel Cormier spoke to Kamaru Usman regarding Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Edwards recently suggested that UFC CEO Dana White, the UFC organization, and even former US President Donald Trump (a longtime UFC supporter) want Covington to win. 'Rocky' believes the UFC is biased in favor of Covington, claiming that they've given 'Chaos' favorable matchups and undeserved opportunities.

Expand Tweet

In response to Daniel Cormier alluding to Leon Edwards' comments, Kamaru Usman asserted that "it's for sure" that former POTUS Donald Trump wants Colby Covington to win. Additionally, Usman insinuated that the UFC wants Covington to win because he's a bigger box office draw than Edwards.

Kamaru Usman implied that Edwards shouldn't complain about Covington being favored by the UFC. He opined that 'Rocky' must instead work to make himself a bigger star to gain the UFC's favor. Usman stated:

"The UFC doesn't care. The UFC wants who's going to make the most money. That's who they care about. They are a company, and they're trying to bring in revenue."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' added:

"Leon, if you feel that the UFC wants him to win because it brings them more money, well, change that. You be that cash cow. You be that guy that brings in more money. So, I don't wanna hear that from a champion because that just sounds like whining to me. You wanna change the narrative, then go out there and change that narrative."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (12:40):

Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman on the lucrativeness of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

During their conversation, Daniel Cormier and Kamaru Usman highlighted the intense rivalry between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. They concurred that Covington, with his trash-talking prowess and penchant for feuding with almost every opponent, has drawn considerable attention to the upcoming UFC 296 showdown.

Harking back to his own rivalry against Jon Jones, 'DC' noted that "your biggest rivals are your best business partners." Cormier implied that such rivalries generate more fan interest and get the feuding fighters lucrative paydays.

Around the podcast episode's 20:25-minute mark, Usman highlighted that Edwards ought to "be grateful for a guy that can move the needle," i.e., generate more pay-per-view and ticket sales. He opined that Edwards should simply focus on beating Covington in their fight and enjoy the payday rather than worry about the UFC's purported bias.

Expand Tweet