Kamaru Usman's manager responds after Tony Ferguson appears to callout UFC welterweight champion

Tony Ferguson doesn't share a cordial relationship with Kamru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz. The two have recently been going back and forth at each on social media after Ferguson reacted to Ali Abdelaziz's claim of Kamaru Usman being the greatest welterweight in UFC history.

In the ongoing war of tweets between the two, Abdelaziz recently said that the welterweight champion would literally kill Tony Ferguson.

@USMAN84kg Seriously he will kill you literally https://t.co/1nDtprryqu — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 1, 2021

Tony Ferguson had earlier hinted at calling out Kamaru Usman via Twitter when he wrote:

"Coming After You & Your Crew Punkass, Like I Told You When I Sat Next To You. You Don’t Know Me Like That. # KeepDuckKing # ComingAfterKhabieber."

Ali Abdelaziz seemed to welcome the idea and responded, "We love you." Tony Ferguson responded with an obscure tweet in typical 'El Cucuy' fashion.

Tony Ferguson and Ali Abdelaziz have a history

Ali Abdelaziz is known to get involved in issues involving his clients and is no stranger to social media feuds. Abdelaziz previously took a dig at Tony Ferguson by calling him a 'white belt' in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu after his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Advertisement

Black belt VS White belt — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 13, 2020

Hinting that Tony Ferguson has been reduced to gatekeeper status in the lightweight division, Ali Abdelaziz wrote:

"You are [irrelevant] now. You can say whatever you want, nobody cares, I wish you good retirement. You’re lucky you lost because Khabib would cripple you. You know it, I know it, and now the whole world knows it. You are now a gatekeeper."

Ali Abdelaziz, at one point, even agreed to a grappling contest with Tony Ferguson at a Submission Underground event.

Advertisement

The recent war of tweets between the two sparked off after Tony Ferguson refuted Abdelaziz's claims of Kamaru Usman being the greatest welterweight in UFC history. Ali Abdelaziz responded by taking a dig at Tony, stating that he was lucky to have not faced Khabib Nurmagomedov.