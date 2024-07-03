Kayla Harrison shares bold prediction for potential Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena title fight: "I tend to go with grapplers" 

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison recently weighed in on the potential UFC 307 clash between divisional champion Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

Freshly crowned 135-pound champion Pennington will attempt to make the first defense of her title against former titleholder Pena on the October pay-per-view showcase. The event is set to go down on October 5, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Harrison, who announced her arrival in the UFC with a thumping submission victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300, weighed in on the prospective bout in a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio. An accomplished grappler and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Harrison is naturally inclined towards favoring grapplers. She held the same view while previewing the Pennington vs. Pena clash, stating:

“That’s a tough call. I tend to go with grapplers, so I think Peña pulls it out, but it’s anybody’s fight. I’d fight both of them on the same night." [h/t MMMA Junkie]

Catch Harrison's comments below (4:15):

Before signing with the UFC, Harrison held the Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight title in 2019 and 2021. She turned professional in June 2018 and already has 18 fights under her belt. The 34-year-old boasts a near-perfect record with a minor setback encountered in her November 2022 clash against Larissa Pacheco. She lost the PFL 10 clash via unanimous decision.

Kayla Harrison responds to Ailin Perez's call out for a potential clash

Kayla Harrison is single-minded in her pursuit to become the UFC women's bantamweight champion. With that being said, she's also willing to take on any competition to achieve the goal.

Most recently, Ailin Perez called out Harrison for a No. 1 contender fight following her victory over Joselyne Edwards at UFC 302. Harrison responded to the challenge while speaking to the media at the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas. She said:

“I’ve heard that too. The twerker and a judo girl. Listen, I’d fight both of them on the same night, so it’s fine. I’ll fight anyone. I’m not saying no to anybody. Sometimes it’s just a little outrageous, I don’t really know what to say. You’re twerking... I don’t know how to handle this. Yes, I will fight you.”

Catch Harrison's comments below (1:00):

Harrison also revealed that she needed surgery to fix a ligament in her hand following the victory over Holly Holm at UFC 300. While it's unlikely that the UFC will hand her a title shot immediately, the American will be keeping a close eye on the potential clash between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

