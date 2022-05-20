Khabib Nurmagomedov "70-80 percent" sure about co-promoting JDS vs. Fedor Emelianenko with Scott Coker

Khabib Nurmagomedov is positive about the cross-promotion bout between Junior dos Santos and Fedor Emelianenko coming to fruition. Nurmagomedov revealed that he had already talked with Bellator chief Scott Coker and scheduled a meeting for next week in San Jose.

According to 'The Eagle', there is a 70-80% chance of the bout coming to fruition the way he sees it. Nurmagomedov believes things are already in place for the most part, with a little initiative needed from all involved parties. The 33-year-old recently told The Underground's John Morgan:

"Next week I'm gonna be in San Jose, I'm gonna sit with him [Coker] and we're gonna talk about this. And like, how I see I think this fight can happen 70-80 percent, end of this year in Saudi Arabia. We have conversation with Saudi people, we have conversation with Junior dos Santos, like with the Fedor side, with the Bellator side, Scott Coker, myself, everything, we have everything. We just have to bring everything together and let the fans enjoy with this."

Nurmagomedov suggested the crossover superfight during an Eagle FC presser for Junior Dos Santos' upcoming bout against Yorgen De Castro. Always championing cross-promotion fights, Scott Coker immediately expressed interest while thanking Nurmagomedov for the call. Fans might after be in for a treat that brings back memories from the PRIDE era.

Watch Nurmagomedov's interview with The Underground below:

Junior dos Santos names Fedor Emelianenko as his heavyweight G.O.A.T

Junior dos Santos was certainly excited to hear about a potential clash against Fedor Emelianenko, who he recently named as the heavyweight G.O.A.T. Amidst talks of a cross-promotion megafight against 'The Last Emperor', the former UFC heavyweight champ told The Schmo:

“I’m a big, big fan of Fedor Emelianenko. I think he’s the greatest heavyweight ever you know, in MMA. For me to be sharing that octagon with him will be something amazing.”

'Cigano' was then asked how Emelianenko compares to modern heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic. While dos Santos acknowledged Miocic's greatness, he still hailed the PRIDE veteran as the greatest of all time. The 38-year-old further said:

“Yeah, Stipe Miocic is the new generation best heavyweight. But for the whole time you know, the guy [Fedor] who back in the day man there was kind of a magical thing in the air, you know? When they were fighting back in the day there in Pride. That was so amazing, everything was so beautiful, so exciting, you know? So that’s why I say, you know, he’s the greatest heavyweight ever.”

Watch the Brazilian's interview with The Schmo below:

