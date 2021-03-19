Khabib Nurmagomedov creates history in being the first fighter in the world to retire while being pound-for-pound king

Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to add glory to his remarkable UFC career even though he has put a halt to his MMA journey.

The Eagle has now become the first fighter in MMA history to retire while claiming the top spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires as the #1 pound for pound best fighter in the world.



He’s the only fighter in MMA history to do so. pic.twitter.com/XuLqGCj54M — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 19, 2021

Nurmagomedov had announced his retirement from the sport back in October last year after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, Dana White was trying to convince The Eagle to make his return. The UFC president met Khabib Nurmagaomedov on two occasions, but to no effect.

White recently confirmed that the Dagestani fighter will indeed retire from MMA, and will no longer be seen competing in the UFC octagon anymore.

29-0 it is.



He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

Nurmagomedov had previously said that one of his biggest achievements will be to hang up his gloves as an undisputed champion, while being the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“I know only one thing I want from UFC, you guys have to be me on No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, because I deserve this. UFC undisputed, undefeated lightweight champion, 13-0, 13 in UFC, 29 in all pro MMA career. I think I deserve it," Khabib Nurmagomedov said after his win over Gaethje at UFC 254.

The 32-year-old Dagestani dethroned Jon Jones to cement his position on the top of the pound-for-pound rankings a few days after UFC 254.

Will Jon Jones be reinstated as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter since Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired?

With Khabib Nurmagomedov officially retired, it shouldn't take long for the UFC to reinstate Jon Jones as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter. However, 'Bones' will have to make waves in the UFC Heavyweight division.

Jones is expected to challenge the winner of the upcoming heavyweight clash between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Both heavyweights will collide in the main event of UFC 260 which is set to take place on March 27.

If the former UFC champion great manages to claim the heavyweight title, we may see Jones overtaking Khabib Nurmagomedov as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.