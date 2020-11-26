Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mike Tyson lead fight world tribute to football legend Diego Maradona

Football legend Diego Armando Maradona has sadly passed away after suffering a heart attack. The Argentine, widely regarded as one of the best football players ever, died in his homeland. He turned 60 years old less than a month ago.

Remarkable athletes often surpass the boundaries of their own sport. They are recognized for their achievements even by other professionals from different areas, and such is the case with 'El Diego' Maradona.

Maradona is often mentioned by many celebrities, politicians, and athletes as an idol and inspiration. After his death, many MMA fighters took the chance to pay homage to 'El Pibe de Oro' on social media. Here are some of them:

"One of the greatest athletes of all time. Because of Maradona millions people love football," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mike Tyson, who is set for a return on boxing this Saturday, was a personal friend of Maradona and mourned the death of the Boca Juniors icon.

"The Hand of God, Maradona has left us. In 86 we both won our championships. They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero’s and a friend. I respected him so much. He will be greatly missed."

"Maradona was a hero in my house growing up. My brothers and I wore #10 when we played soccer because of him," said Ariel Helwani on his Twitter. "We bought tickets for Argentina x Nigeria World Cup ’94 at Foxboro just to see him live. That ended up being his last WC match. What a legend. May he rest in peace."

Former UFC flyweight Paddy Holohan also made a post on Maradona's death.

"Seek legacy not riches because everything else is going when the time comes. RIP to one of the greatest."

Diego Maradona had a special relationship with Mike Tyson and even made a boxing exhibition match

Diego Maradona in a boxing bout in 1996

Diego Maradona and Mike Tyson both became world champions in 1986, when Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup final and Tyson got a TKO win over Trevor Berbick in the second round.

In 2005, Tyson was interviewed by Maradona on his TV program 'La Noche del 10,' in Argentina. After that, 'Iron Mike' traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he was arrested for attacking a cameraman.

Tyson then appeared for his hearing at the Brazilian courthouse wearing the blue and white Argentina jersey he had received as a gift from Maradona.

Maradona also had a boxing bout. The year was 1996, the second last of Maradona's footballing career. But for Argentine boxing legend Santos 'Falucho', it was the 15th anniversary away from the ring.

The former flyweight champion, who got the WBA title back in 1981 against Peter Mathebula, thus becoming a hero in Argentina, wanted the occasion to be memorable. So, he decided to challenge his friend, Maradona, to a fight. Maradona accepted.

Ahead of the fight, Maradona weighed 75.3kgs (166lbs). Still playing for Boca Juniors, Maradona was far from his physical prime. His drug problems were already well known.

The fight had three rounds and was, as one can imagine, a light-hearted match, in which the public saw Maradona show off his abilities while adorned in blue and yellow shorts and gloves, the colors of his beloved Boca Juniors.

After the fight, which finished in a draw, Maradona displayed some of his football skills, entertaining the crowd with keepie uppies.