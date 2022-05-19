Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Daniel Cormier saying Charles Oliveira could lure him out of retirement 

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Daniel Cormier likes to play games in and out of the octagon. Cormier recently suggested that an Islam Makhachev loss against Charles Oliveira could potentially lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement in search of revenge.

A close friend to Cormier, 'The Eagle' joked about 'DC', claiming he is a player both on and off the field even after retirement. Nurmagomedov is unsure how he will react to Makhachev's potential loss, having been together since the beginning of their career. Deeming it an "emotional moment," the former UFC lightweight champ told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

"You know like, DC like to play game always. This guy always play game. Even in MMA he play game. Now he finish, he play golf, we call it game, you know? Now he play game with me [laughs], you know, everywhere, all the time. Of course, in fairness it's like, for fans it's very interesting. It's gonna be like crazy drama."

"But I don't know how I'm gonna feel if someone beat Islam. Because this is emotional moment, you know. Because all his life since beginning like, when we was kids, beginning, like amateur career with my father, then we move to professional. We doing these things together like more than twenty years."

Nurmagomedov also stated that he hasn't seen Makhachev lose many times in his long career spread out over multiple combat disciplines. 'The Eagle' once again made a case for Makhachev's title bid against Oliveira, believing his prodigy would get the better of 'do Bronx' in all aspects of the game.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov likely to come out of retirement?

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Since then, 'The Eagle' has stayed firm on his decision despite several ploys from UFC honcho Dana White to bring him back.

According to Nurmagomedov, in his latest attempt, White offered him a mega-fight against fellow G.O.A.T contender Georges St-Pierre. However, the Dagestani is seemingly uninterested and claims he is done for good.

There have been talks of a potential encounter between Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira since 'do Bronx' claimed the lightweight title at UFC 262 last year. While 'The Eagle' hasn't budged previously, Islam Makhachev's inclusion could perhaps change the equation. However, we can assume that Nurmagomedov will most likely not don the four-ounce gloves once again.

