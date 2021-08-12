Khabib Nurmagomedov return: Why has the former UFC champion turned down Dana White multiple times?

UFC president Dana White has admitted he has been trying to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon, but the former lightweight champion won't budge.

According to Nurmagomedov, he made a promise to his mother not to fight without his father by his side. The iconic Dagestani fighter added that it was a promise that he intends to honor. During an October 2020 press conference, Nurmagomedov said:

"Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. I spoke with my mother for three days. She didn't want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight, I have given her my word. Be close with your parents, because you never know what is going to happen."

Abdulmanap, the father and trainer of Khabib, passed away in July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19 complications. The elder Nurmagomedov had been hospitalized in Moscow since May, where he underwent heart surgery.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje in the 2nd round with a triangle choke.



He becomes just the 6th fighter with a 13-fight UFC win streak, joining Silva, St-Pierre, Jones, Johnson, and Holloway.



Khabib announced his retirement following the fight. pic.twitter.com/YcLFxu9oeE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 24, 2020

'The Eagle' called time on his career after choking Justin Gaethje out in his third successful title defense at UFC 254 – the first and only time he fought without his father's guidance. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect professional record of 29 wins and no losses.

Dana White vows to respect Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision

Believing that Khabib Nurmagomedov's career had ended too early, Dana White said he tried on multiple occasions to persuade the ex-champ to unretire. But after several failed attempts, the UFC boss previously said that he's finally going to leave Nurmagomedov alone.

Michael Chandler calls out McGregor, Poirier and Khabib after his UFC debut 👀#UFC257



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/H1xNLNGmCD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2021

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler called Khabib Nurmagomedov out after defeating Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. But according to White, he doesn't believe anyone could convince the Russian fighter to make a comeback.

“He was saying all kinds of things,” White said of Chandler’s post-fight callout. “I can’t hear well, so I kept asking what he was saying, I didn’t get most of what he said but I knew he was fired up and I’m sure he was asking me for something, but I don’t know exactly what he said. But yeah, I’m obviously gonna talk to Khabib and see if he wants to defend that title. And if he doesn’t, I won’t push it anymore.”

Edited by Utathya Ghosh