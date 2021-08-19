Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why he wasn't happy being on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently appeared on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson and shared some memorable moments with hosts Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov was not entirely happy being on the podcast because of Mike Tyson's look. He revealed the same at a press conference dedicated to signing a new contract with Gorilla Energy Drink.

Translated from Russian by MMA-dedicated Instagram page Crash MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he did not like the appearance of Mike Tyson as it was not very athlete-like. He also took issue with the marijuana joints that Mike Tyson usually has on the podcast.

"I didn't like his look. I told him right away to get rid of all the things like smoke on the table. I didn't like being there. I liked more the way Cristiano Ronaldo looked. He looks like an athlete," Khabib Nurmagomedov said, according to Crash MMA.

Mike Tyson disappointed Khabib Nurmagomedov as a kid as well

Khabib Nurmagomedov touched on several topics with Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo on the podcast. He spoke about his ongoing beef with Conor McGregor, the time he wrestled a bear, the passing of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, fighters who inspired him, and other aspects of his fighting career.

In a throwback to a memory with his father as a teenager, Khabib Nurmagomedov reminisced how Mike Tyson disappointed him back in 2003. However, it was said in a sarcastic manner, which is evident from the nature of the comment.

"I remember when you fight, I remember it was 23rd February 2003, like 18 years ago. You were supposed to fight Clifford Etienne, and I was like - week before the fight, like all Russian media show this fight of Mike Tyson, he's gonna fight with Clifford Etienne. And I remember, it is supposed to happen 5 morning in Moscow time. I tell my father, "Please can you make me wake up, I really wanna watch this fight." And me and my father will watch your fight. But you make me a little bit upset because you knocked him out in first round. I was waiting for this all the time," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Watch the episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson episode below:

