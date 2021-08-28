Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals who he thinks is the best heavyweight in MMA today

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said if he had the choice to sign one heavyweight out of Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane for his promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC), his pick would be the current undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Still, Nurmagomedov believes no other heavyweight in MMA is as good as Gane. Praising the 31-year-old Frenchman, 'The Eagle' said Gane is more skilled than Ngannou, and he is unlikely to be outmatched by other heavyweights in the sport.

Speaking to reporters after a press conference on Tuesday in Russia, Nurmagomedov was asked which overseas fighter he would prefer to see at the EFC. The 33-year-old responded his obvious choice would be to sign a popular heavyweight:

"I would probably sign a heavyweight. We have a deficit of good heavyweights. It would be interesting to sign either Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane. I believe Ciryl Gane is the best heavyweight in MMA, but as a promotion owner, Ngannou is a better choice. He knocks people unconscious," said Nurmagomedov. (Transcription by RT Sport MMA).

When asked if he believes Ngannou will be able to successfully defend his undisputed title against Gane, Nurmagomedov said:

"No, I think Ciryl will win. I never met Gane but I've seen Ngannou. In my opinion, as a pro-MMA fighter, I think Gane is better."

Watch Nurmagomedov's comments in the video below:

Ngannou and Gane are set to compete for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. The heavyweight duo previously trained together at the MMA Factory gym under coach Fernand Lopez.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's EFC will be a part of AMC Fight Nights event held in memory of his late father

On September 17, 2021, Russian promotion AMC Fight Nights will host an event in association with the EFC to honor the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The event will be held at the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow, Russia. Lightweights Nariman Abbaso and Shamil Zavurov will headline the card.

It will be Zavurov's final professional MMA fight. The 37-year-old veteran is the second cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov and also his longtime training partner.

Edited by James McGlade