  Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager snubs Amanda Nunes, pushes for Kayla Harrison vs. Ronda Rousey UFC megafight

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager snubs Amanda Nunes, pushes for Kayla Harrison vs. Ronda Rousey UFC megafight

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 18, 2025 06:12 GMT
Ali Abdelaziz wants Kayla Harrison (right) to take on Ronda Rousey (left) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Ali Abdelaziz wants Kayla Harrison (right) to take on Ronda Rousey (left) next. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Ali Abdelaziz, manager to several high-profile MMA fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, is aggressively pushing Kayla Harrison for a potential blockbuster clash. Abdelaziz has publicly dismissed the idea of Amanda Nunes competing against Harrison, instead advocating for a showdown with Ronda Rousey.

Abdelaziz had previously called out Rousey and Nunes around UFC, claiming that Harrison could face multiple former champions in a single night. Harrison has quickly established herself as a top contender since her professional debut in 2018 with the Professional Fighters League.

He recently took to X to issue a fresh callout, writing:

"Forget about Amanda. Let's make Kayla Harrison vs. Ronda Rousey biggest fight in UFC history @KaylaH."
Check out Ali Abdelaziz's X post below:

Speculation about Rousey’s return has recently intensified, with the former women's bantamweight champion training for personal enjoyment and drawing inspiration from Mike Tyson’s comeback. Harrison, who claimed the UFC bantamweight throne in June 2025 by defeating Julianna Pena, has acknowledged Rousey’s influence on women’s MMA and their shared judo backgrounds.

As the only American UFC women’s champion, Harrison’s recent White House visit with Dana White has fueled talks of a potential matchup at the UFC White House event scheduled for June 2026. That being said, several analysts have claimed that Harrison should fight Nunes, who claimed that she wants to come out of retirement to take on the American.

When Kayla Harrison reflected on Ronda Rousey’s pioneering impact for women's MMA

In the past, Kayla Harrison looked back on Ronda Rousey’s career and called her a fighter who transformed women’s MMA. Harrison trained and lived with Rousey during their judo careers, witnessing firsthand how Rousey shattered barriers and created opportunities in a sport that had been male-dominated.

Rousey’s rapid rise, Olympic success, and UFC stardom paved the way for the next generation of female fighters, including Harrison herself. Despite Rousey’s abrupt exit and controversial losses, her influence remains undeniable.

Speaking about her impact in an interview with MMA Fighting, Harrison said:

“I think for me, no matter who Ronda is as a person and no matter what she says or thinks or how she does things or how she handles losses, how she handles any of it, no matter what, you cannot deny the fact that she shattered a ceiling for women. Dana White went on record multiple times saying that he would never have women in the UFC. She f*cking blasted right through that."
She added:

“To me, that’s her legacy. No matter what she says or what she does, of course humans are going to be humans, people deal with things the way they deal with things but she paved the way when there was no way. That I am eternally grateful [for].”
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
