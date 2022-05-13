"That is a very interesting offer" - Khabib Nurmagomedov can sabotage Conor McGregor's shot at Charles Oliveira, claims Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor can walk back into the UFC and fight for the lightweight title if he decides that's the belt he wants, and there's very little other 155-pound contenders can do about it. That's just the reality of the situation given the amount of pay-per-views and attention the Irish sports star generates.

According to Chael Sonnen, if Islam Makhachev wants a chance to hold his place near the front of the lightweight line, he'll need the help of his friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. Sonnen laid out an scheme to sabotage a potential Conor McGregor title shot by dangling the return of 'The Eagle' in front of the UFC and Charles Oliveira.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11. @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc

In his latest YouTube video, Sonnen said:

"Khabib has said himself, it had to do with Conor vs. Islam, but Khabib went as far as to say to get his pupil this massive opportunity, he said 'If these two fight and Conor beats Islam I will come out of retirement. I don't believe Conor McGregor will fight Islam, so if Conor needs more motivation, if I am truly the thing that keeps himself up at night, I will insert myself to get the opportunity for Islam. If Islam is defeated I'll come back and fight Conor.' That's a really big deal."

"If it's between Conor and Islam you're all very aware which door Oliveira walks through. We don't have anything to discuss here. Unless the conversation changes. Unless Khabib puts up the same offer for Oliveira. Because don't forget, now Khabib isn't just getting the interest of Oliveira, now he's got the interest of the second floor of the Ultimate Fighting Championships headquarters located in Nevada. That is a very interesting offer."

Watch Chael Sonnen fully explain his plot below:

Charles Oliveira is "the most winnable fight" for Conor McGregor, according to Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor has spent the last several months plotting a move to welterweight. His social media accounts show the new physique McGregor is building, and recent interviews have 'The Notorious' trash talking 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. https://t.co/IfeSvhVMYs

Following Charles Oliveira's win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, Conor McGregor seemed to be reconsidering his decision to leave lightweight. In a since-deleted tweet he wrote:

"I'm not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I'd love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I'm unbeaten against Brazil. All KO's. I've some thinking to do."

Michael Bisping explained how Charles Oliveira was a very favorable matchup for McGregor. He said:

"Charles has been dropped in every one of those three fights that he had ... That's what makes Charles so exciting because he doesn't care. He walks forward but the problem with that: he gets hit. Say what you want about McGregor. The man can punch. That left hand, he built a career off it. and if he catches Charles Oliveira, you never know. He could end the fight."

Edited by Ryan Harkness