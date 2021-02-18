Khabib Nurmagomedov tags Dana White in hilarious Kylian Mbappe meme about the UFC boss

UFC president Dana White's constant persuasion of Khabib Nurmagomedov to take him out of retirement has taken a new turn. White has been trolled on social media for his tireless efforts in the past few weeks, and guess who has joined the troll army? The man himself. Khabib recently posted a Kylian Mbappe meme on his Instagram story and made sure to tag the UFC president.

Originally posted by RT Sport News, the meme compares Dana White to Gerard Pique and Khabib Nurmagomedov to Kylian Mbappe with a caption that asks viewers if the comparison is accurate.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kylian Mbappe's meme captures the moment from a soccer match between Barcelona and PSG in which Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique attempted to grab Mbappe's jersey to stop him from scoring a goal. The meme has captured the imagination of the internet and many have had a ride with it ever since.

The meme fits well with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC situation. Following Khabib's retirement from MMA in October 2020, UFC and Dana White have held a series of talks with the Eagle in order to convince him to fight again. Despite White's persuasive brilliance, Khabib Nurmagomedov has refused to go back on his decision to retire. But the UFC president has continued to ensure fight fans that he has not yet moved on from the undefeated champion.

Dana White will meet Khabib Nurmagomedov later this month

In a February 11 interview with Complex, Dana White asserted that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the man who has defeated most of the fighters in the top five of UFC's lightweight division and moving on without him is not an option that the UFC is considering at the moment. White also revealed that he will talk to Khabib about the matter when the latter pays a visit to Las Vegas later this month.

We've not (moved on from Khabib). Khabib is the champion. Khabib's coming to Vegas. He and I are going to go to dinner and talk and see what's next," Dana White told Complex.

Interestingly, Dana White's statement came after Khabib told media that he had sent a 'firm text' to the UFC president and had no plans to fight in the near future. Khabib's Instagram story makes perfect sense given the context and recent developments in the saga.