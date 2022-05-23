Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to visit Cain Velasquez in jail, says justice system is not being fair

Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his support for Cain Velasquez and suggested that he’d like to visit his longtime AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) training partner in jail.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Velasquez reportedly engaged in a high-speed chase and then shot at accused child molester Harry Eugene Goularte on February 28th.

Goularte and his mother Patricia were unhurt. However, Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender, who was also in their vehicle, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Velasquez was arrested the same day and has been in police custody ever since.

Goularte is “accused of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14.” He allegedly perpetrated the crime against a 4-year-old close relative of Velasquez, who used to attend the daycare center run by Patricia. Goularte was released from jail on February 25th.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov revealed that he’s talked to AKA head coach Javier Mendez and has been trying to meet Velasquez in jail. Noting that Velasquez is jailed and Goularte isn’t, Nurmagomedov stated:

“It’s always have to be fair. This is not fair. He sit in jail, and other guy, he’s outside. What about other guy? Okay, put this guy jail too. He’s more dangerous for people than Cain Velasquez.”

'The Eagle' further added:

“With people, with gym, he is most respectful guy I’ve ever seen in my life. I was training with him more than 10 years. I know his family. Everybody love Cain.” Nurmagomedov continued, “He act like anybody gonna act in the world. This is his kids.”

Nurmagomedov voiced his support for Velasquez:

Cain Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos on the UFC legend being denied bail

Cain Velasquez faces 20 years or life in prison if found guilty. The retired MMA fighter has been charged with attempted murder (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count), and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count).

Earlier this month, judge Shelyna Brown denied Velasquez bail for the second time. Velasquez’s plea hearing is set for June 10th. Velasquez’s attorney Mark Geragos later spoke to ESPN MMA and asserted that the court’s decision was “very disappointing.” He also noted that there could be a pretrial probable cause hearing in June or July. Geragos said:

“It’s especially outrageous when you realize that the accused pedophile and his stepfather, who did nothing but protect [the alleged molester] at the day care center, are parading around like victims.”

