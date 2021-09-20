Khabib Nurmagomedov will partake in two 'motivational talk' events in the U.K to raise funds for orphans

Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he will be taking part in multiple interview-style motivational talks in the UK. The profits taken from the talks will be used to aid orphaned children all across the world.

Khabib recently revealed that he would be involved in two talks in October. The first will be in London, England, while the second is currently targeted for Harrogate, England.

Khabib Nurmagomedov posted the following to his Instagram account:

"UK 🇬🇧 get ready! I am sending you location for October 2, London October 3, Harrogate. For “The Legacy Continues”. I am partnering with @class.a.events for two exclusive events which will be to help @skt_welfare raise awareness and money for the support and benefit of orphans around the world. Buy tickets from www.sktwelfare.org/khabib before they sell out."

The talks will be held by a company called Class A Events, who gave some further insight on their social media as to what fans in attendance can expect. A post on their Instagram site states:

"Join us as we engage Khabib Nurmagomedov in an interview style motivational talk to gain greater insights into his motivations, character and greater goals about leaving a meaningful legacy. Through “The Legacy Continues” we aim to raise funds in support of orphans around the world with @skt_welfare."

Is there a future in MMA for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's 29-0 professional record remains one of the best of all time. During his time with the UFC, he captured the lightweight title and defeated some of the best the promotion had to offer, including Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire from the sport in 2020. UFC president Dana White attempted to bring 'The Eagle' back for one more fight, but it never materialized.

It now seems ever more unlikely that we will ever see Khabib compete in the octagon again. However, he is still very much invested in the world of MMA, now taking up the role of coach instead of fighter.

The former champ can often be seen cornering fighters at UFC, UAE Warriors and Bellator MMA events. His close friend and longtime teammate Islam Makhachev appears to be taking up the mantle now as he rapidly climbs the 155-pound rankings.

